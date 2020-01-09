Nordica’s All-New Enforcer 100 and 94 Arrive In the US This Month

There’s no denying the Nordica Enforcer is one of the most iconic ski collections of the last decade. Since its launch in 2015, the Enforcer 100 has been named “Best in Test” in the annual SKI Magazine SKI Test three times and has never finished below third place. The Enforcer 93 also earned a “Best in Test” designation and consistently finished within the top five of every category it has been entered in since its release in 2016. According to data from the Snowsports Industries of America, the Enforcer 100 and 93 are the top-two selling men’s skis in America, respectively.

With such a pedigree, it’s easy to ask the question: Where does the brand go from here?

Nordica answered that question this month by releasing details about the new Enforcer 100 and Enforcer 94 (which will replace the 93). “For the past three years we have been obsessing over reinventing and improving the core of the Enforcer collection,” explains Sam Beck, Nordica USA’s director of marketing in a press release. “Through relentless testing and countless rounds of prototypes we introduce the new 2021 Enforcer 100 [and] Enforcer 94.”

The Nordica Enforcer 100 for 2021. Photo courtesy of Nordica

SKI had a chance to ski on both new models in Vail, Colo. in December 2019. The new Enforcers feature the brand’s True Tip technology and a carbon chassis, both of which were introduced earlier this season in 2020's Best in Test Enforcer 104 Free and the Enforcer 88. Both construction elements noticeably reduce weight compared to prior models while keeping the same incredibly high levels of versatility, stability, and power that the Enforcer line is known for.

The 2021 Nordica Enforcer 94. Photo courtesy of Nordica

While our editors were impressed by the redesigns of both new models, the Enforcer 94 felt the most evolved. Nordica changed the rocker profile to better accommodate the rest of the ski’s dimensions, giving the ski a sharper snap when exiting turns and even more grip on edge at high speeds. The reduced weight of both models make them great options for resort skier, backcountry enthusiasts, and those who split their time equally between both settings.

Fresh off the factory floor in Mittersill, Austria. Photo courtesy of Nordica / Simon Rainer

The Enforcer 100 and 94 are priced at $850 and $800 (MSRP), respectively, and are available starting January 2020 at select Nordica retailers nationwide. SKI will publish its official reviews of the new Enforcer line, plus a redesigned Santa Ana line, in the 2021 Gear Guide this fall. SUBSCRIBE NOW to make sure you don’t miss it.

Nordica's New Hands-Free Boot Line

The all-new Nordica HF 110. Photo courtesy of Nordica / Simon Rainer

In addition to new skis, Nordica is also launching an all-new ski boot this month. The HF Line—the HF stands for hands-free—is a comfort-category boot that features the brand’s new Wonder Lock system shell. The main buckle is on the back of the boot, and, after stepping in, can be closed by stepping on the buckle with your other foot. Combined with Nordica’s heat-moldable 3D Cork Fit liner, this boot looks like a solid option for anyone tired of finicky boots that are hard to get into.

Available this January, the HF boots feature a 110 flex rating for men and an 85 flex rating for women. Both the men and women’s models have 102mm lasts, and retail for $700. This fall, Nordica will release HF Elite models of the men and women’s boots that will feature Therm-ic heated liners and GripWalk soles.