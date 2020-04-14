Outdoor Brands Give Back

Answering a call to help their respective communities, ski brands and outdoor companies put needs over profit during the coronavirus crisis.

The rest of the world is finding out what the ski community has known all along: Skiing is more than a sport—it's a lifestyle. The ski tribe is a tight one, thinking nothing of sacrificing profits and time to help those in need. The companies pivoting from their everyday manufacturing or donating their products to healthcare professions on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic come as no surprise to us. It's just gives us more inspiration to support the brands that lift us all up when things get tough. We hope you do the same.

Skida

Skida's two-layer masks use fabric scraps from its Vermont factory. Courtesy of Skida

The Vermont-based textile company makes outdoor-inspired headwear and accessories that add flair and color to the slopes all winter long. With the slopes off-limits, Skida deftly pivoted its manufacturing from hats and headbands to fabric masks meant for community wear (not healthcare settings). The double-layer masks are made from fabric scraps and are comprised of 98 percent polyester and 2 percent nylon, and are hand-sewn in Vermont. Masks sell for $22 a piece at skida.com.

Parlor Skis

Parlor pivoted from making skis to face shields in early April. Courtesy of Parlor Skis

Boutique ski manufacturer Parlor Skis, based out of Boston, halted production on its custom planks and began making protective face shields for medical professions and first responders in early April. The shields are 9.5 x 13 inches and 7 millimeters thick, sport a foam headband and elastic fastener, are ideal for both medical and non-medical use. The shields are $3.25 each and are sold in quantities of 10, 25, 50, and 100 at Parlor's website.

Vail Resorts

After shutting down their 37 North American resorts in late March, Vail Resorts saw that no food went to waste and donated 50,000 pounds of perishables across the mountain town communities that anchor its resorts. Donations included a delivery to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to ensure free to-go meals for kids under 18, despite their schools being closed; and in Whistler, where 20 pallets of food were delivered to food banks in the surrounding communities. You can read more about the donations here.

Eddie Bauer

With the rising shortage of personal protective equipment plaguing hospitals across the country, Eddie Bauer decided become part of the solution in late March, teaming up with their supplier in China to produce N95 masks for frontline healthcare workers. The company has committed to producing 20,000 masks to be donated to hospitals in the Pacific Northwest, where the first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected. SKI's sister publication, SNEWS, has more details.

DPS Skis, Petzl, Goal Zero, and Eastman

The face shields are manufactured in DPS Skis' Utah factory

Seeing an immediate need in their community, four companies banded together to produce face shields for the Utah Department of Health. The face shields are being made at DPS Skis's Salt Lake City factory—where they've been doing prototype-to-production manufacturing for the last 15 years—using materials donated by Goal Zero, tools from manufacturing company Eastman, and headbands from Petzl headlamps retrofitted for the purpose. Read more about the effort here.