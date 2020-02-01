Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2020 Day 3 Highlights

For the final day of the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, out editors dove deep into backcountry skis and some more great helmets and goggles. We also made a shortlist for gear to ski on this week at Winter Park in final preparation for SKI Test at Taos this March.

More from the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

Scott Superguide Skis and Freeguide Ski Boot

The new Superguide 105 ski and the Freeguide boot in action. Photo courtesy of SCOTT Freeski / Gaëtan Rey

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The backcountry-oriented Superguide series is completely new for next season, using a paulownia/beech core for downhill stability with carbon and aramid laminates for keeping things lightweight and damp. Most importantly, the Superguide line features a three-radius sidecut that really optimizes downhill performance in all conditions. The all-new Freeguide boot blends carbon and Grilamid for the shell, and pairs it with a BOA liner to create a perfectly snug fit that skis phenomenally well both uphill and downhill. SKI had a chance to ski on the entire new line up last week in Courmayeur, Italy, and was very impressed by the new skis and boots.

G3 SLAYr Skis

The 2020/2021 G3 SLAYr skis. Photo courtesy of G3

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

G3 is expanding into the freeride arena with the SLAYr (114mm underfoot), a new line of skis designed to tackle the downhill as well as the uphill. To increase downhill performance, the brand engineered a new core featuring 45-degree wood grain that adds torsional rigidity, as well as a full carbon fibre construction and polyutherane sidewalls for stability at speed and durability. While there’s no men’s and women’s specific version, the Slayr (available in 178, 185, 190, 195) will be available in G3’s Swift build, designed for more petite skiers—men or women—and available in shorter lengths (172, 178).

The Slayr skis feature a unique wood core with 45-degree wood grain to add torsional rigidity. Photo courtesy of G3

G3 Zed 9 Bindings

The new Zed 9 is the ideal backcountry tech binding for lighter skiers and those new to the backcountry. Photo courtesy of G3

Building upon the success of the Zed 12 tech binding, G3 is adding a Zed 9 for the lighter skier, with release values of 3 to 9. The lightweight and user-friendly interface of the new Zed 9 make it the ideal binding for young or intermediate skiers just getting into the backcountry without making these skiers settle for lesser performance.

Rossignol BlackOps Collection

The 2020/2021 Rossignol BlackOps Sender TI Photo courtesy of Rossignol

The rumors are true: French brand Rossignol will be completely replacing the Soul 7 and the rest of the 7 collections with an all-new Black Ops line. Don't worry, the new line can hold its own, as SKI was fortunate enough to spend some time on the entire line at Vail in December. We were especially enamored with the Sender TI and the women's-specific Rallybird TI, but each new model has its own special sauce. A big step for the brand, and something skiers should be excited about. See more about the skis on Rossignol's website.

Shop Talk 2021 Vail Preview: Rossignol BlackOps Collection

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

Julbo Shadow Goggles

The new Julbo Shadow goggle is designed to fit those with smaller faces. Photo courtesy of Julbo

This French brand has a long legacy of making high-performance lenses in sunglasses and goggles, and it continues its investment in quality optics with the new Shadow goggle. With a new frameless design tailored towards smaller faces, the Shadow fills a gap in Julbo’s goggle line, offering a high-performance goggle with Julbo’s top-of-the-line Reactiv photochromic lens technology that’s a tad more feminine than anything we’ve seen from the brand thus far.

Völkl Blaze Skis

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

Bavarian brand Völkl's first foray into lightweight, all-wood core skis starts with the new Blaze line. Three new models will be available next season, including unisex modes with 94mm and 104mm waists, and a 94mm-waisted women's-specific version as well. The wood core extends into the shovel of the ski, which makes for better on-hill performance, and the sidecut includes the same 3D Radius technology as the Kendo and Mantra 102.

Spy Marauder Goggle

The Marauder features Spy's new proprietary Deadbolt magnetic lens change system. Photo courtesy of Spy

Spy joins the ranks of goggle brands adding a magnetic lens change system to their frames this season, introducing the new Marauder goggle featuring Spy’s proprietary Deadbolt magnet system. While magnetic lenses change systems are convenient for the user, not all secure the lens firmly enough to withstand the force of a crash. The new Deadbolt system promises to lock the magnetic lens in place thanks to two levers on the side of the lens that firmly secure the lens via additional contact points. What’s more, the Marauder is Spy’s first venture in the frameless design world.

Lange XT3 Ski Boot

The Lange XT3 Ski Boot. Photo courtesy of Lange

The third generation of Lange's beloved XT model is fully updated for 2020/2021, including a redesigned walk mode with a 53-degree range of motion. Make no mistake, however, as the boot's shell is still made from Dual Core technology, and it still has very strong capabilities in ski mode. If you're after a boot in the all-mountain adventure category and love the feel of Lange, sniff a pair of these out next fall.

Elan Wildcat Ski

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

Elan's new Wildcat is built on a similar platform as the unisex Wingman ski, but uses different shapes and constructions to make for a complete all-mountain experience for women. The skis are asymmetrical but have more material built over the inside edges, providing both smooth performance and exact energy transmission on the hill.

Spy Interstellar Helmet

The Spy Interstellar is a fully-loaded hybrid construction helmet. Photo courtesy of Spy

Big news for the optics brand: it’s now also getting into the helmet game. For Fall 2020, Spy releases three new helmets—the Interstellar, the Astronomic and the Lil’ Astronomic. The Interstellar is the brand’s high-end option featuring all the bells and whistles: MIPS, Boa 360 dial system, adjustable venting system, hybrid construction, and removable audio compatible earpads.

Head SuperShape Line

The iconic SuperShape line from Head will use an electric management system that dampens specific wavelengths of vibrations to reduce chatter and keep the skis glued to the snow. Add in a number of shapes for every type of piste and frontside skier, and Head is likely to remain at the top of the pile when it comes to resort-specific skis for next season.

More from the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show