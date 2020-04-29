Parking Lot Party

Bust out the season's best new tailgating accessories and turn your trunk into the lot hotspot this spring.

Bummed about missing spring skiing and après? You might not be heading to the usual party at your local ski area this spring, but this portable tailgating gear serves its purpose just as well in backyards, driveways, garages, and on porches. And, since all of this gear is built to last, you can put it all to good use on the first day of the 2020-'21 ski season and beyond.

Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker

UE's newest wireless speaker comes with 360-degree sound, voice control, and built-in Alexa capabilities. Photo courtesy of Ultimate Ears

It’s not a tailgate party without the jams. UE’s newest wireless Bluetooth speaker hears that message loud and clear and comes prepared with 360-degree sound, voice control, serious bass, and built-in Alexa capabilities. It’s also waterproof, dustproof, virtually indestructible, and has 16 hours of battery life. Maybe it’ll even cook you dinner. [$250, ultimateears.com]

GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker

The Pod Rocker is more compact and lightweight than GCI’s full-sized rockers and features a sling-style seat with breathable mesh panels. Photo courtesy of GCI Outdoor

The brand known for its comfy camp chairs has a new rocker that’s perfect for tailgating and car camping. The Pod Rocker is more compact and lightweight than GCI’s full-sized rockers and features a sling-style seat with breathable mesh panels, contoured- fabric armrests, beverage holder, and side phone pocket. Even fits into its own carry bag, too. [$70, gcioutdoor.com]

Tailgater Tire Table

The Tire Table attaches to the top of your tire for convenient and stable parking lot entertaining. Photo courtesy of Tailgater

A table that attaches to the top of your tire? It’s rather genius, especially in muddy ski area parking lots where even a small table might not stay upright on the often unpaved surfaces. The Tire Table is installed using three jam bolts (included) and has a stowable “third leg” for added stability. It folds completely flat for easy transport and storage. [$140, tailgatertiretable.com]

OONI Koda Gas-Powered Pizza Oven and Perforated Pizza Peel

Piping-hot pies anywhere in 60 seconds? Yes please! Photo courtesy of Ooni

Pizza-lovers, rejoice. This pizza oven churns out piping-hot pies anywhere in 60 seconds flat with no mess or fuss. Portable and ready-to-use right out of the box, the Ooni Koda gives the tailgate party a delightfully Italian makeover. Don’t forget the Parmesan! Or the pizza peel. [$299, plus $60 for the peel, ooni.com]

Yeti Rambler Colsters

The Rambler Colster is made to fit 12-ounce cans like a favorite baselayer. Photo courtesy of Yeti

When you’re handed a cold brew, it’s your responsibility to make sure it stays that way, right? The Rambler Colster has got your back. The new Yeti Rambler Colster series is made to fit regular 12-ounce, slim 12-ounce cans (canned wine, anyone?), and 16-ounce pint cans like a favorite baselayer. These stainless steel, double-wall vacuum-insulation wonder-koozie even has a gasket that locks the can in place. Bonus: You can throw it in the dishwasher. [$25-$30, yeti.com]

Hydroflask Soft Cooler Tote

The HydroFlask leakproof soft cooler keeps your beverages cold for up to 48 hours. Photo courtesy of Hydro Flask

Keep your après snacks and bevvies cold for up to 48 hours in a HydroFlask leakproof soft cooler. These totes are made with watertight construction and lightweight materials, plus they boast added insulation at the base, which tends to be the first place to lose its cool, so to speak. Comes in 15L, 18L, 22L, or supersized 24L options. [From $175, hydroflask.com]

Yeti Roadie 24L Hard Cooler

The latest edition of Yeti's signature coolers is ideal for road trips. Photo courtesy of Yeti

If you're looking for something more heavy-duty for keeping snacks and drinks cold, check out the new Yeti Roadie 24. The design is classic Yeti: Over-engineered and especially rugged, but also tall enough to comfortably hold 2 liter sodas and wine bottles upright. The handle is made from nylon rather than aluminum, making the Roadie easier to pack and easier to carry. [$199, yeti.com]

Originally published in the January 2020 issue of SKI Magazine.