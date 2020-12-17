An ideal training partner for when you can't hit the slopes or a fun pastime that will help make you a stronger skier. Either way, a win-win.

Rollerblade Twister Edge, MSRP: $250 - BUY NOW

If there’s one good thing to come out of the pandemic it’s that inline skating has become cool again. Stuck at home and unable to get to the mountains to ski? Hit the pavement with the Twister Edge blades to get in some extra ski conditioning while you wait to hit the slopes.

Part of Rollerblade’s urban skate line, the men’s Twister Edge blades were designed with the core blader in mind—that is, people who thought blading was cool even before the pandemic and have spent at least a few days in the skate park or playing street hockey in the past. Featuring a bombproof molded shell that provides next-level torsional rigidity and high lateral support, performance-forward wrapping and liner, and Rollberblade’s Supreme Wheels with Twincam ILQ-7 Plus bearings, the Twister Edge is one of the brand’s most versatile and durable skates built for intermediate bladers and above looking for high-performance features that will help them progress.

While the Twister Edge model has been on the market for a while, the newest iteration includes a redesigned V-cut liner with shock-absorbing padding in the heel, an Anti Torsion Box in the sole, and aluminum plates in the shell to provide enhanced energy transfer and added flexibility for slalom skating.

These enhancements mean the Twister Edge fits a little more snugly in the forefoot than some of Rollberblade’s more beginner-oriented skates, but our tester found that this performance fit does translate to enhanced responsiveness.

These skates impressed our tester with their playfulness and versatility when tested on a variety of surfaces. Those newer to rollerblading will appreciate the stable and smooth ride the Twister Edge provides courtesy of the rigid shell and shock-absorbing padding. More advanced skaters will love the skates’ responsiveness and maneuverability, and those looking for even more control can upgrade the frame to 3WD 110.

Great skates! It had been a while since I’d bladed but slipped these on right out of the box and muscle memory just kicked in. I wear a size 10 street shoe and tried the Twister Edge in size 28. I have a wide, flat foot but despite the more performance-oriented fit I did not have any issues with the width of the toe box of these skates. I did feel that the volume of the shell is perhaps too roomy for a skate with a performance fit, but because of my flat foot, I often have problems with too much space in the instep of skates and ski boots. That said, I was able to ratchet the 45° Buckle snug enough to keep my heel firmly locked in and minimize movement of the forefoot. The liners fit comfortably, but they will take some wearing in to get the tongue to fit snugly against the shin. I tested these skates on a smooth recreation path and on rough road and found that the wheels and bearings provided a smooth, stable ride on both. These blades definitely encourage short, snappy maneuvers and anyone with hockey skating or slalom skiing backgrounds will love the Twister Edge’s quickness.

—Drew Schulte, Boulder, Colo.