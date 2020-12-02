Ride Free Giveaway

Sponsored Story

Enter to win a pair of the all-new BLACKOPS Sender Ti skis
Drop on into Rossignol’s Ride Free Sweepstakes for a chance to win the all-new BLACKOPS Sender Ti! At 106mm underfoot, this all-new addition to the BLACKOPS collection is a 20/21 SKI Official Selection that our testers called, “Nimble but not squirrelly, burly enough but not cumbersome, easy but not boring. A beautifully balanced ski.” How’s that for a first impression? 

All in. Full gas. The next chapter of the elusive BLACKOPS project torches the past to blaze an all-new path. Built for those that are never not sending, the all-new BLACKOPS SENDER TI features an eco-conscious construction with titanal reinforcement combined with Damp Tech and 2LCT technologies to provide the most versatile freeride stomp pad we’ve ever built. Big line missions. Resort stomp sessions. Any conditions. Gravity first. WELCOME TO BLACKOPS.

