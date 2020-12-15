Seirus Evo Arc Dynamax Dana

Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

SKI Gear 360 Review

Not surprisingly, manufacturers of face coverings for skiing are uniquely positioned for success this ski season, and Seirus has taken the extra steps to be at the forefront of face and head protection not only for cold weather, but for COVID precaution, as well. The new Evo Arc Dynamax Dana is one such hybrid offering this winter that combines first-class weather protection with an added layer of anti-microbial treatment inside the built-in arc-shaped mask. The result is a comfortable, ergonomic, and highly breathable face and neck covering that won’t fog your goggles or cause you to become too hot beneath it.

The Evo Arc Dynamax Dana is a contoured mask lined with an anti-microbial treatment combined with a windproof, plush, and stretchy scarf. Courtesy of Seirus

We tested the Evo Arc Dynamax Dana on several different ski days at Arapahoe Basin, Colo., where mask-wearing in the lift line was pretty strictly enforced. The Evo Arc Dynamax adheres in the back with a long, strong strip of Velcro, and sits comfortably off of the nose and mouth thanks to the contoured arc. This keeps eyewear from fogging, and also allows you to keep it on comfortably in lift lines and other places where you can’t keep distance from others. We noticed that when we wore a typical neck tube that directly covered our mouths and noses, the urge to pull it down in the lift line and gulp fresh air was strong. That was happily not the case with the Evo Arc Dynamax.

The mask itself is wicking, stretchy, and super-breathable, plus it’s treated with HeiQ V-Block, a Swiss innovation that employs silver technology to ward off degradation by microorganisms. The mask is combined with Seirus’ time-tested Dynamax scarf, which is plush, warm, breathable, and fully windproof. The Evo Arc mask seals under goggles for complete protection, but even when there was a bit of a gap between the two, we were pleased to find that the contoured mask stayed up comfortably on the bridge of the nose—which came in super handy in lift lines.

The Evo Arc Dynamax, currently offered in black, is a legitimate option for skiers who need a face covering that lets them breath and talk easily, and that can be worn for a prolonged period around the resort comfortably.