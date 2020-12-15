Dexterity is king with Seirus' clever Magne Mitt Heatwave+ Soundtouch Summit.

Seirus Magne Mitt Heatwave+ Soundtouch Summit, MSRP: $160 [BUY NOW]

We’ve all been there: We’re on the lift or in the lift line when we need to quickly get our pass out to be scanned or check a text from deep within a jacket pocket. Instead of going through the process of doffing our gloves and having to put ourselves back together in short order, Seirus' innovative Magne Mitt Heatwave+ Soundtouch Summit provides an inner liner that’s accessed through a pull-apart magnetic seam which opens and closes with ease (thus Magne Mitt).

The attached liner is accessed through a magnetic seam on the Magne Mitt Heatwave+ Soundtouch Summit. Courtesy of Seirus

We put these through the paces while skiing with three kids, which requires constantly adjusting neck tubes, wiping goggles, fishing out snacks on the lift, and a multitude of other side hustles. Within the first two minutes on skis, the Magne Mitt came in handy when one kiddo’s pass wasn’t picked up by the RFID scanner and had to be removed from a chest pocket. It was nice to not have to loosen our jacket’s Velcro cuffs while simultaneously juggling poles and shuffling to load the lift with kids in tow.

By taking dexterity out of the equation, the Magne Mitt can essentially now focus on the other important aspects of good hand protection: warmth, durability, and value. When it comes to warmth, the inner liner is made from Seirus’ Heatwave fabric, which the brand uses with much success in its glove liner selections as well as in a new base layer line debuting this season. Heatwave works by harnessing your natural body warmth with reflective technology to regulate temperature. (The liners are also equipped with Soundtouch touchscreen pads on the fingers so you can access your phone without having to remove them.) All that, combined with the Magne Mitt’s 320-gram Heatlock synthetic insulation and waterproof leather outer, served up plenty of warmth in the cold to moderate temperatures of an early-season ski day in Colorado’s Front Range, where the day began in the low teens and crept up to the mid-20s.

The mostly-leather mitt is insulated with Seirus' Heatlock synthetic insulation combined with the body-heat-harnessing Heatwave technology in the liner. Courtesy of Seirus

As for the final piece in the cog, durability, the Magne Mitt’s sturdily-built, almost-entirely leather outer can withstand the elements, is low-maintenance, and will last for seasons, making the Magne Mitt Heatwave+ Soundtouch Summit a solid choice for skiers who prize dexterity and innovation on the slopes.