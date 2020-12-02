Stio Men's Objective Pro Jacket
At first glance, the Stio Objective Pro 3L Gore-Tex Pro jacket is very similar to most three-layer Gore-Tex Pro jackets. It’s durable to the point that it’s almost overbuilt for most recreational skiers, plus it has a terrific weatherproof-to-breathability ratio.
But there is a reason all of these jackets are so similar: The design works very, very well. And the first collaboration between Gore-Tex and Jackson, Wyo.-based outerwear brand Stio has all of the durability and breathability skiers could ask for, but the Objective Pro takes a step further by fine-tuning the style to fit looser to accommodate midlayers and remain comfortable while skiing.
The jacket keeps most of the fit adjustments simple and effective, and a well-designed pocket system keeps all the essentials handy, including access to the inside of the jacket without having to undo the main front zipper. The pockets are placed in a way that keeps resort and backcountry skiers in mind, as it accommodates a backpack waist strap or harness with ease. Perfectly sized pit-zips help dump heat in a hurry when temps rise or when the bootpack gets steep.
While riding chairlifts during a sunny but chilly week in Vail, I didn’t do much thinking about the Stio Objective jacket I was wearing, which means it’s an ideal piece of outerwear. The loose, nearly freeride-oriented fit of the Objective Pro moved with me while carving groomers and playing around in some rock-hard moguls, and the chilly breeze I could feel through my helmet vents was completely held at bay by the jacket.
During a ski tour near Nederland, Colo., the Stio Objective Pro was the perfect layer for when things heated up in the sun but cooled in the shade. Worn over a merino wool baselayer, there was no moisture build up inside, and the chilly breeze remained at bay throughout the tour and descent as well.
While I didn’t get the chance to test the Objective Pro jacket in wetter conditions, I can say that I’ve tested a number of other Gore-Tex Pro jackets in both snow and rain, and I’ve always been impressed. They are the industry standard for a reason, after all.
Of course, it must be said that the price tag for all Gore-Tex Pro jackets, including the Stio Objective Pro, can be considered pretty steep. But that’s where the overbuilt durability comes into play: This jacket is built to last, and will be any skier’s go-to option day in and day out, for many ski seasons to come. Think of the price as a long term investment in your comfort while outdoors.
