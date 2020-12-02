Stio Men's Objective Pro Jacket

The men's Objective Jacket, Stio's new Gore-Tex shell, serves up a relaxed, freeride fit with excellent protection from the elements.

Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Stio Men's Ojbective Pro 3L Gore-Tex Jacket, MSRP - BUY NOW

SKI Gear 360 Review

At first glance, the Stio Objective Pro 3L Gore-Tex Pro jacket is very similar to most three-layer Gore-Tex Pro jackets. It’s durable to the point that it’s almost overbuilt for most recreational skiers, plus it has a terrific weatherproof-to-breathability ratio.

But there is a reason all of these jackets are so similar: The design works very, very well. And the first collaboration between Gore-Tex and Jackson, Wyo.-based outerwear brand Stio has all of the durability and breathability skiers could ask for, but the Objective Pro takes a step further by fine-tuning the style to fit looser to accommodate midlayers and remain comfortable while skiing.

The jacket keeps most of the fit adjustments simple and effective, and a well-designed pocket system keeps all the essentials handy, including access to the inside of the jacket without having to undo the main front zipper. The pockets are placed in a way that keeps resort and backcountry skiers in mind, as it accommodates a backpack waist strap or harness with ease. Perfectly sized pit-zips help dump heat in a hurry when temps rise or when the bootpack gets steep.

While riding chairlifts during a sunny but chilly week in Vail, I didn’t do much thinking about the Stio Objective jacket I was wearing, which means it’s an ideal piece of outerwear. The loose, nearly freeride-oriented fit of the Objective Pro moved with me while carving groomers and playing around in some rock-hard moguls, and the chilly breeze I could feel through my helmet vents was completely held at bay by the jacket.

During a ski tour near Nederland, Colo., the Stio Objective Pro was the perfect layer for when things heated up in the sun but cooled in the shade. Worn over a merino wool baselayer, there was no moisture build up inside, and the chilly breeze remained at bay throughout the tour and descent as well.

While I didn’t get the chance to test the Objective Pro jacket in wetter conditions, I can say that I’ve tested a number of other Gore-Tex Pro jackets in both snow and rain, and I’ve always been impressed. They are the industry standard for a reason, after all.

Of course, it must be said that the price tag for all Gore-Tex Pro jackets, including the Stio Objective Pro, can be considered pretty steep. But that’s where the overbuilt durability comes into play: This jacket is built to last, and will be any skier’s go-to option day in and day out, for many ski seasons to come. Think of the price as a long term investment in your comfort while outdoors.