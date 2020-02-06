Style: Sideline Chic

Thanks to big U.S. names in the world of snowsports these days—think Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim, Bryce Bennet, and Jessie Diggins—Americans have something to cheer about on the World Cup sidelines. And now that multiple world-class skiing events, like the women's Alpine World Cup in Killington and the cross country 2020 Minneapolis World Cup are hosted on home soil, there's no excuse not to get in the spirit. The time to don those Team USA hats and patriotic colors is now.

Big Truck Black U.S. Ski Team Classic Hat

Big Truck Black U.S. Ski Team Classic Hat Photo courtesy of Big Truck

The U.S. Ski Team Classic Hat is perfect for supporting your favorite team from the sidelines. A timeless design meets a breathable mesh back and plush headband for added comfort. [$35, bigtruck.com]

Dragon Montage Ion Sunglasses and MADE Teton Needlepoint Card Wallet

Dragon Montage Ion Sunglasses and MADE Teton Needlepoint Card Wallet. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

The larger lens size on the Dragon Montage protects your eyes from the glare of snow while you're watching your favorite athletes tear down the hill. The thin profile makes these glasses sleek and modern. [$99, dragonalliance.com]

The Made Teton Needlepoint wallet stores all of your cards while donning hand-sticked needlepoint inspired by the Grand Tetons. The wallets are finished with English bull hides that are tanned for added durability. [$55, madejacksonhole.com]

Stio Men’s Skycrest Snap Shirt

Stio Men’s Skycrest Snap Shirt Photo courtesy of Stio

This essential layering piece transitions seamlessly from the base to the slopes. Filled with soft, lightweight 60g Thermore Ecodown synthetic insulation, the jacket can be worn solo in milder weather or as a midlayer when the temps start to drop. [$179, stio.com]

Vuarnet Glacier 1708 Large Sunglasses

Vuarnet Glacier 1708 Large Sunglasses Photo courtesy of Vuarnet

The Glacier glasses are made for adventure. With removable shields, they can be taken from the city to the slopes and everywhere in between. The patriotic pattern makes them an ideal accessory for watching the World Cup and the polarization will protect your eyes from the harsh glare of the snow. [$690, us.vuarnet.com]

Arc'Teryx Women’s Seyla Coata and Krimson Klover Ziggy Tunic

The Arc'Teryx Women’s Seyla Coata and Krimson Klover Ziggy Tunic (right). Photo credit: Keri Bascetta and Krimson Klover

The Seyla Coata features a long silhouette with 750 fill European grey goose down, creating one of the warmest styles available from Arc'teryx. The water repellant fabric keeps the moisture off and the two-way main zipper provides easy access and added ventilation. [$425, arcteryx.com]

Krimson Klover's Ziggy Tunic designs pairs with the Seyla Coata for a fun yet sophisticated look. Wear with jeans or leggings for an outfit perfect for finish line parties. [$219, krimsonklover.com]

Smith Shoutout Sunglasses, Krimson Klover Gold Medal Tote, and Sherpani Zoe 2.0 Wallet

Sunnies, Tote, and Wallet? Check, check, check. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

The SMITH Shoutout Sunglasses are inspired by a classic frame, constructed with Evolve eco-friendly frame material which makes them lightweight and comfortable. The glasses also feature a hydrophilic nose pad and auto-lock hinges for a secure fit. [$169, smithoptics.com]

If bags could talk, the Gold Metal Tote would be screaming, "Go USA!" The patriotic bag has a button closure and small inside zip pocket to hold your gear or brews while you cheer on the competitors. [$59, krimsonklover.com]

The Zoe 2.0 Wallet is stylish and sustainable. Made from 100% certified Repreve Recycled materials, this versatile wallet can be worn in a variety of styles and fit up to six credit cards and any phone comfortably. The water resistant technology makes it perfect for the slopes. [$30, sherpani.com]

Keen Men’s Eastin Boot

Keen Men’s Eastin Boot. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Keen has stepped up their game. These eco-friendly boots are made with environmentally preferred leather and eco anti-odor footbeds that naturally break down odor in sweat without heavy metals or hazardous chemicals. The PFC-free water repellency works to keep the boots waterproof without carcinogens that can be dangerous to the environment. [$190, keenfootwear.com]

Chaco Women’s Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boot

Chaco Women’s Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boot Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

From the mountains to the city, these boots are not only constructed with full grain, waterproof leather but also feature a pigskin leather/canvas lining combo for extra protection against the elements. The skid-resistant tread design is made to withstand snow and the luvseat footbead provides the comfort we have come to expect from this brand. [$170, chacos.com]

Turtle Fur Homeland Pom Beanie and Hestra Embla Mittens

Turtle Fur Homeland Pom Beanie and Hestra Embla Mittens. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

From the microfleece liner to the faux fur pom, this patriotic beanie is a blend of comfort, style, and warmth. The microfleece lining keeps your noggin comfortable and warm while the ribbing at the bottom ensures a snug fit. [$40, turtlefur.com]

Made of Scandinavian elk leather, the Embla mitts are insulated with warming Primaloft to keep your paws toasty throughout the day. The rib-knitted wool cuff makes the gloves comfortable and stylish on any slope. [$90, hestragloves.com]

Darn Tough Alpenglow Over-The-Calf Light Sock

These socks are reinforced with fine-gauge knitting, ensuring they live up to the "Darn Tough" brand. The Merino wool blend provides breathability and comfort while the performance fit prevents these socks from slipping or bunching. The best part is the natural antimicrobial fibers that repel bacteria and odor to keep your feet fresh. [$25, darntough.com]