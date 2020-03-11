Style: Winter’s Wool

Mother Nature’s best performance wear is cozy, casual, and oh-so-warm from slopes to lodge.

Wool Style for Women

From left: Sh*t That I Knit's The Motley Beanie; Pendleton Wool Topper Blanket Coat; Pendleton Harding Open Cardigan. Keri Bascetta

Sh*t That I Knit - The Motley Beanie

Hand-knit in Peru using Peruvian Merino wool, this on-trend noggin warmer comes in a rainbow assortment of colors. The faux-fur pom pom is removable. [$125, shitthatiknit.com]

Pendleton - Wool Topper Blanket Coat

Keep the chill at bay with this 100-percent virgin wool blanket-weight coat in a Southwestern-inspired Jacquard print from Pendleton. [$449; BUY NOW on Amazon]

Pendleton - Harding Open Cardigan

The colorblocking in this cardigan is unusually vibrant because the pieces are knitted separately then knotted together by hand. A unique Pendleton piece, indeed. [$289, BUY NOW on Amazon]

Clockwise from top left: Merrell Haven Mid Lace Waterproof Boots; TEVA Anaya Tall Waterproof Boots; Voormi Access Skirt; Hestra Deerskin Wool Tricot Glove. Keri Bascetta

Merrell - Haven Mid Lace Waterproof Boots

Wool-inspired fabric gives these fashion-forward winter boots a softer, more inviting vibe. And with a fully waterproof leather upper, 100-gram insulation for added warmth, and rubber outsoles for traction, these Merrel boots perform in all conditions. [$160, BUY NOW on Amazon]

Hestra - Deerskin Wool Tricot Glove

Perfect for the late-fall and early-spring chill, the tricot wool and deerskin leather gloves from Hestra also feature vegetable-tanned goat leather on the cuff. [$110, BUY NOW on Backcountry]

TEVA - Anaya Tall Waterproof Boots

A street-style boot with all the functionality of a rugged winter boot, the Anaya Boot from Teva lets her dress the part without sacrificing safety in wintry conditions. [$195, BUY NOW on Amazon]

Voormi - Access Skirt

Voormi's surface-hardened thermal wool means that this skirt is breathable and water-resistant—and up for all of the outdoor adventures she loves. [$100, voormi.com]

Wool essentials for Outdoor-Minded Men

The Snowcrest Shirt and Plaid Mittens exemplify wool's stylish side. Keri Bascetta

Duckworth - Snowcrest Shirt

Built with Montana Merino wool with functionality and warmth in mind, Duckworth's shirt-jacket is a go-anywhere, do-anything piece at home on the ranch or the slopes. Made in the USA, too. [$300, duckworthco.com]

Filson - Wool Plaid Mittens

Wool blend meets 300G Polar insulation in this stylish yet functional mitt that will insulate even when wet. Leather-reinforced palms and thumbs add durability. [$99, filson.com]

From left: Filson Mackinaw Wool Field Pants; Patagonia Recycled Wool Sweater; Patagonia Desert Sky Beanie; Keri Bascetta

Filson - Mackinaw Wool Field Pants

Filson's straight-leg pants made from 100-percent virgin wool will keep the lower half warm, dry, and looking sharp at work or around town. [$325, BUY NOW on Amazon]

Patagonia - Recycled Wool Sweater

Patagonia uses both recycled wool and recycled polyester to craft this cozy crewneck sweater that should a staple in his winter wardrobe. [$129, BUY NOW on REI]

Patagonia - Desert Sky Beanie

Like the sweater, this beanie is made from recycled wool and polyester. The waffle-knit hat can be worn cuffed or slouchy. [$45, patagonia.com]

Duckworth - Lightweight Ski Sock

Montana Merino wool gives this lightweight ski sock just the right amount of compression and cushion for optimal performance inside your boot. [$26, duckworthco.com]

More Footwear that Incorporates Wool

From Left: Lowa Tortona GTX Mid Boots; Lowa Molveno GTX Mid Boot.

Lowa - Women's Tortona GTX Mid Boots and Men’s Molveno GTX Mid Boot

Wool-inspired accents seal the deal on these men's and women's winter sneakers from Lowa. The wool-like fabric on the ankle adds a fashion accent to these solid winter sneakers that feature a burly high-grip outsole for excellent traction in slippery conditions. [$210, BUY Lowa Women's Tortona GTX Mid NOW on Backcountry]

