Used and Abused: Give’r Frontier Mitten

Building on the success of the Give'r four-seasons glove, the brand launches the 100-percent waterproof Frontier Mitten, built to withstand the elements.

My hands are constantly cold. Both on and off the hill, there are usually hand warmers in my pocket if the temperature is expected to drop below 30 degrees. Even on bluebird days when I’m sweating through layers, I find myself clenching my hands in my mittens between runs. So I decided to test the Give'r Frontier Mitten during a few chilly days at Winter Park.

Give'r Frontier Mitten Photo courtesy of Give'r

Jackson Hole-based Give’r first made a name for itself in the gear world with the release of the four-season Give’r Gloves in 2016. Building on the success of that first iteration, the brand recently launched the new, 100-percent waterproof Frontier Mitten on Indiegogo, and the project was funded within an hour of its release. As a chronic sufferer of cold hands on the slopes, I knew I had to get my paws in a pair of these mittens.

The first thing I noticed about the gloves was the thick leather that feels extremely sturdy. Give’r uses a beeswax coating to enhance the durability and performance of the leather while increasing waterproofing of the leather outer layer. This not only gives the mittens a rugged look, but keeps them warm and waterproof. With custom initials hand-branded into the side of the leather, these mitts look like remnants of the Wild West—a bonus when skiing in the Rocky Mountains and trying to look the part. Initially, the mitts felt a little stiff and rigid, but after a few days they began forming to my hands for a snug and comfortable fit.

These mittens are tough. Photo courtesy of Give'r

With temperatures near the single digits and fresh snow falling, I was stoked that after a day lapping the Mary Jane side, my hands never got cold thanks to Give'r four-layered insulation system that ensures these mittens are some of the warmest on the market. Plus, a durable cowhide layer encapsulates the waterproof membrane and a multi-level insulation combo system traps the warm air while keeping the elements out. The mittens can also be hand waxed for increased longevity and waterproofing.

The one downside to thick insulation: the mitts tend to take a while to dry out at the end of the day. That said, any gloves or mittens that keep my hands warm even when temps dip below 15 degrees—as these did when also tested during a winter camping trip—are worth their weight in gold. A few weekends skiing with the new Give’r Frontier Mittens finally convinced me it was time to say goodbye to my old gloves.

To get yourself a pair of these mitts, check out their Indiegogo here for early bird specials before they are released on Give'r's website.

More Warm Leather Ski Mittens

Flylow Oven Mitt

The snow seal at the bottom gives the gloves a snug fit. Keri Bascetta

Flylow is known for its durable gear. Their mittens are no exception, featuring a snow-seal to keep the elements out while trapping the heat in. [$50, Flylow.com]

Hestra Wakayama Mitten

The Hestra Wakayama will keep your hands warm and stylish. Photo courtesy of Hestra

These retro-inspired mittens are made completely of the highest-quality cowhide and is insulated with a warming g-loft polyester to keep your fingers toasty. The paracord adjustable wrists will keep the snow and cold out during powder days. [$170, hestragloves.com]

Oyuki The Sencho Mitt

The Sencho is waterproof, warm, and burly. Photo courtesy of Oyuki

The Sencho mitt is a full leather mitt with a double layer cuff that's built for colder conditions. The water-resistant goatskin leather provides extra warmth on the coldest of days. [$140, oyuki.com]

POW Stealth GTX Mitt

POW delivers with the added insulation and GORE-TEX in the POW Stealth GTX Mitt. Photo courtesy of POW Gloves

The POW Stealth GTX Mitt boasts waterproof GORE-TEX, "Grade A" leather, and PrimaLoft Gold Insulation are these mitts' secret ingredient. The quality leather increases the mitts' durability while the added insulation will keep your hands warm all day long. [$120, powgloves.com]