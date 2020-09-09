The freeride ski brand 4FRNT has found new owners yet again. Jason Levinthal, who purchased the brand from founder Matt Sterbenz in 2017, has sold the company to Charlie Johnson, Will Armenta, and Ebi Lange.

"I acquired the business three years ago when it was struggling financially," Levinthal says in an email announcing the ownership swap. "I took it on because I felt this iconic brand’s place in skiing was too important to lose or fall into the wrong hands. Since then, the crew and I have worked really hard to modernize and grow 4FRNT into a financially stable independent ski company that will be around for years to come."

Charlie Johnson, Ebi Lange, and Will Armenta in the Alps. Photo courtesy of 4FRNT

The new owners have diverse backgrounds, but all three are skiers. Ebi Lange is perhaps the most recognizable ski industry insider as he was very involved in the acquisition and turnaround of the Rossignol group in 2008. Charlie Johnson is a Winter Park, Colo.-based entrepreneur and manages multiple real estate holding companies. Will Armenta is a San Francisco-based product management executive.

"I’ve spent the past five months talking with, and scrutinizing potential new owners for this brand,” writes Levinthal. "I strongly believe the new owners are the right skiers for the job of keeping the brand on its current successful trajectory, while providing additional resources to take it to the next level."

4FRNT Brand Manager Sam Kimmerle in Park City. Photo courtesy of 4FRNT / Sam Watson

"It’s a dream to be so closely involved with a company I've admired and been a customer of for years,” says Johnson in a press release. “As we got to know the team and business model, it felt like a perfect fit. We couldn't be more excited about the current award-winning ski lineup and feel a deep sense of responsibility to continue 4FRNT's legacy while investing in its future."

Sam Kimmerle, who has been in charge of marketing for 4FRNT under Levinthal’s ownership, will stay with the company and has been promoted to Brand Manager. The team’s athlete roster, including Eric “HOJI” Hjorleifson and Thayne Rich, will also remain the same.

Eric “HOJI” Hjorleifson making a signature airplane turn. Photo courtesy of 4FRNT / Fred Marmsater

“I've been with 4FRNT since its humble beginning and I’m happy to have the opportunity to continue working with the new ownership,” says Hoji. “I value their commitment to pushing the envelope of product development and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”