Precious Turns

Precious Turns

You are never too old to shred. 96-year-old Guinness World Record holder Gordon Precious is the living proof.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Whoever coined the term “lifestyle sport” must have had people like Gordon Precious in mind. Most people who are fortunate enough to live for almost a century would probably choose to celebrate their 95th birthday by relaxing at home surrounded by friends and family. Gordon Precious, a Hamilton, Ont. native, had something else in mind. 

Instead of opting to relax on his milestone birthday, he took to the slopes with CMH Heli-Skiing to do the one thing he can’t live without. By skiing with CMH in March of 2019, Precious became the oldest person ever to heli-ski and he did so with enough style and grace to make any of you young guns look silly. 

Gordon Precious Sets Heli-Skiing World Record

Flanked by his wife Tracy and grandson Trevor, Gordon spent the rest of the day ripping up the best of what British Columbia’s Cariboo Mountains have to offer under bluebird skies. 

A lifetime traveler and die-hard skier, Precious embodies the spirit of skiing in the fullest. “It’s so inspirational to see the unbridled joy that skiing can bring to people at any age,” Precious’ grandson said in a press release. “Whether it's my kids learning to ski at Caledon on the 100 meter Ontario hill or a 95-year-old who has skied most of the world, it's still that same exhilarating delight of careening down a mountain on snow.”

Gordon and grandson Trevor Young at landing

Gordon and grandson Trevor Young at a landing zone.

Now 96, Precious has his sights set on celebrating an entire century on this planet in similar fashion. “I’m looking forward to my 100th-year heli-skiing", says Gordon, and we have no doubt he’ll achieve that goal, for skiing has an undeniable way of keeping people coming back for more. 

So next time you need that extra bit of motivation to get out of bed, think of 96-year-old Gordon—how he’s probably already out there, ready to whoop your butt down anything the mountain throws his way. 

Related: CMH Cariboos Magic

Related

Warren Miller athletes wait with Rankin for their next pick-up.
Adventure

Legend of the Fall Line

Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing celebrates half a century of classic powder skiing and making dreams come true in the mountains of British Columbia.

Anna Segal for Face of Winter
Athletes

The Show Must Go On: Anna Segal

When the Aussie native and former slopestyle Olympian was invited to join the WME crew in Iceland to shoot for this year’s film, she ditched her day job and hopped on a plane.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now