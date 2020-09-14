Alterra to Eliminate Walk-Up Day Ticket Sales at 15 Ski Resorts

Alterra Mountain Company announced that the company’s 15 ski resorts will be eliminating walk-up ticket sales and discontinuing most undated lift ticket products for this coming ski season. Instead, season pass holders—including Ikon Pass holders—and skiers who purchase day tickets in advance will be given priority to ski. The decision was made in an effort to avoid overcrowding in light of the global pandemic.

“The pandemic has disrupted our lives in so many unpredictable ways,” says Rusty Gregory, CEO of Alterra Mountain Company, in a press release. “Medical professionals and scientists tell us that this constantly changing dynamic will likely continue until effective vaccines and therapeutics are developed and become available to the general public. Alterra Mountain Company and our destinations are committed to staying on top of the inevitable changes to come as best practices and health regulations throughout the two countries, six states, three Canadian provinces and 15 mountain communities in which we operate rapidly evolve.”

Alterra Mountain Company’s ski resorts include Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and June Mountain in California; Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Crystal Mountain in Washington State; Snowshoe in West Virginia; and Tremblant and Blue Mountain in Canada.

A socially-distanced skier at Tremblant. Photo courtesy of Alterra Mountain Co. / Tremblant

Other ski areas included on the Ikon Pass have announced various policies for avoiding overcrowding, including limiting season pass sales. As of Sept. 14, 2020, only 8 of the 38 ski areas on the Ikon Pass will require pass holders to make reservations.

Vail Resorts, Alterra’s primary rival, announced recently they will also be giving priority to skiers with season pass products; however, every person wanting to ski at a Vail Resorts-owned areas will need to make reservations in advance, including Epic Pass holders.

“We are intently focused on complying with local, county, and state regulations and offering the best guest experience possible for the 20/21 season,” continues Gregory. “The effectiveness of these plans will rely on your cooperation with our enforcement of face coverings, social distancing, and crowd management on and off the mountain.”

For the most up-to-date information, make sure to visit the Ikon Pass' website before heading to the mountains this season, as well as the webpage of the resort you intend to ski at.

