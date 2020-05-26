Arapahoe Basin to Reopen for Skiing May 27

Having received the go-ahead from Colorado Governor Jared Polis over Memorial Day weekend, Arapahoe Basin plans to reopen for skiing and riding on Wednesday, May 27 with limited operations. The Summit County ski area has been given permission to host a maximum of 600 skiers and riders per day while enforcing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including social distancing.

To limit the number of skiers on the slopes, A-Basin is requiring all guests to make online reservations for their ski day 36 hours in advance of their visit. A-Basin passholders can make reservations for a maximum of two people (both must have an A-Basin pass) 36 hours in advance of their intended ski day, then must bring their valid A-Basin pass and proof of reservation on the day of their visit. Passholders include those who have an A-Basin season pass, Any Day Pass, Ikon Pass, and Mountain Collective Pass.

A-Basin is also selling 30 day lift tickets per day to non-passholders, but these must also be reserved online 36 hours in advance.

“Mostly this opening is for all of our passholders,” wrote Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s chief operating officer, on his blog. “Our biggest objective is to offer skiing and riding for the folks that already have a pass valid at The Basin.”

For now, A-Basin plans to operate seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. And while A-Basin is known for its spring après scene at the Beach, tailgating in the ski area’s parking lot will be prohibited in an effort to enforce social distancing guidelines. Skiers must also wear face coverings in designated areas to adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines.

“We have been given an extraordinary opportunity,” writes Henceroth. “We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit county and State of Colorado health officials. We have to open in a responsible way.”

A-Basin will also reopen the ski area for uphill travel beginning 4 p.m. on May 27. Skiers with a valid A-Basin uphill pass can access the slopes before lifts start spinning at 8 a.m. and after they stop at 4 p.m.

Following A-Basin’s reopening announcement, its online reservation system crashed due to high demand. It hopes to have the site up and running again by noon on Tuesday, May 26.