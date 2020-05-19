Indy Pass Adds 7 Independent Ski Areas for 2020-’21 Season

The Indy Pass, a $199 multi-resort season pass offering skiers access to independently owned and operated ski areas across North America, was first introduced at the beginning of the 2019 ski season as a more affordable alternative to the Epic, Ikon, and Mountain Collective pass products. This season the Indy Pass returns, now offering passholders access to seven additional resorts, two new pass products, and a purchase protection program for the same price of $199.

China Peak in California is one of seven independently owned and operated ski areas to join the Indy Pass for the 2020-'21 ski season. Photo courtesy of China Peak

“We had a great first season generating nearly 9,000 skier visits and establishing the concept of a multi-mountain pass for the independent mountains,” says Doug Fish, chairman of Fish Marketing Strategy, the Oregon-based advertising agency behind the Indy Pass. “Now it's time to scale it up by reaching more skiers and riders, and adding more resorts.”

For the 2020-’21 season, seven additional resorts join last season's Indy Pass coalition of 45 independent ski areas:

“We are excited to join the Indy Pass coalition and help promote the joy of skiing and riding at independent resorts,” said Charles skinner, co-owner of Lutsen Mountains, Minn., and owner of Granite Peak, Wis. “The pass has really been embraced by skiers who want a less-crowded alpine experience and we look forward to sharing our mountains with them.”

The small but dedicated ski area of Granite Peak, Wis., has been offering skiing and riding to the public since 1937. Photo courtesy of Granite Peak Ski Area

In its inaugural season, Indy Pass holders gained access to two days of skiing at 45 independently owned and operated ski areas across the U.S. and Canada not included on any other multi-resort season pass. In this way, the Indy Pass not only offered an affordable multi-resort pass option to skiers who don’t ski enough days in the season to warrant the more expensive season pass products on the market, but also a marketing solution for independent ski areas struggling to compete with resorts on the Epic and Ikon passes.

“In our work and in our discussions with people in the industry, we identified a gap in the market,” Fish explained when introducing the Indy Pass last season. “That gap exists for small resorts and consumers who aren’t core skiers and who are getting squeezed by ever-increasing lift ticket prices.”

The new Indy Pass does also seek to bring core skiers and families into its fold by offering a $129 Indy Pass to skiers who are current season passholders at any Indy Pass partner resort, and an all-new pass for children 12-and-under starting at $99.

While the $199 Indy Pass includes holiday blackout dates at some resorts, the new Indy+ pass grants skiers unrestricted access to its 52 resorts for $299.

Additionally, the 2020-’21 Indy Pass includes its Get America Skiing Promise, a purchase protection program introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that provides up to an 80-percent credit for the following season if skiers are unable to take advantage of their 2020-’21 Indy Pass.

“There’s no fine print or complicated formulas with the Get America Skiing Promise,” said Geoff Hatheway, owner of Magic Mountain in Vermont. “It’s a straightforward, no-BS reassurance for skiers and riders to go Indy this winter.”

Indy Pass Resorts at a Glance

Map of the Indy Pass' coalition of independently owned and operated ski areas. For the 2020-'21 ski season, Indy Pass holder get two ski days at 52 ski areas across North America. Image courtesy of Indy Pass

West - 18 Ski Areas

Midwest - 17 Ski Areas

Eastern Region - 19 Ski Areas

Indy Pass Price Information

Indy Pass

$199 for adults

for adults $129 for skiers who hold a season pass at an Indy Pass partner resort

for skiers who hold a season pass at an Indy Pass partner resort $99 for children 12-and-under

for children 12-and-under Grants skiers two days at any of the 52 Indy Pass resorts throughout North America

Some resorts have blackout dates Dec. 26-Jan. 5 plus weekends and holidays Jan. 16-Feb. 15 (check Indy Pass website for final list of blackout dates in August)

Indy+

$299 for adults

for adults Grants skiers two days at any of the 52 Indy Pass resorts throughout North America

No blackout dates

Indy Pass' Get America Skiing Promise

The Get America Skiing Promise is a purchase protection program for skiers who buy a 2020-'21 Indy Pass product. Passholders will receive an automatic credit towards a 2021-'22 Indy Pass product if they use their pass less than four days, no questions asked:

0 days = 80% credit

1 day = 60% credit

2 days = 40% credit

3 days = 20% credit

Learn more about the Indy Pass at indyskipass.com.