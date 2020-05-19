Indy Pass Adds 7 Independent Ski Areas for 2020-’21 Season

The Indy Pass, a $199 multi-resort season pass offering skiers access to independently owned and operated ski areas across North America, was first introduced at the beginning of the 2019 ski season as a more affordable alternative to the Epic, Ikon, and Mountain Collective pass products. This season the Indy Pass returns, now offering passholders access to seven additional resorts, two new pass products, and a purchase protection program for the same price of $199.
“We had a great first season generating nearly 9,000 skier visits and establishing the concept of a multi-mountain pass for the independent mountains,” says Doug Fish, chairman of Fish Marketing Strategy, the Oregon-based advertising agency behind the Indy Pass. “Now it's time to scale it up by reaching more skiers and riders, and adding more resorts.”
For the 2020-’21 season, seven additional resorts join last season's Indy Pass coalition of 45 independent ski areas:
- Cannon Mountain, N.H.
- China Peak, Calif.
- Crystal Mountain, Mich.
- Granite Peak, Wis.
- Lutsen Mountains, Minn.
- Sasquatch Mountain, B.C.
- Tamarack Resort, Idaho
“We are excited to join the Indy Pass coalition and help promote the joy of skiing and riding at independent resorts,” said Charles skinner, co-owner of Lutsen Mountains, Minn., and owner of Granite Peak, Wis. “The pass has really been embraced by skiers who want a less-crowded alpine experience and we look forward to sharing our mountains with them.”
In its inaugural season, Indy Pass holders gained access to two days of skiing at 45 independently owned and operated ski areas across the U.S. and Canada not included on any other multi-resort season pass. In this way, the Indy Pass not only offered an affordable multi-resort pass option to skiers who don’t ski enough days in the season to warrant the more expensive season pass products on the market, but also a marketing solution for independent ski areas struggling to compete with resorts on the Epic and Ikon passes.
“In our work and in our discussions with people in the industry, we identified a gap in the market,” Fish explained when introducing the Indy Pass last season. “That gap exists for small resorts and consumers who aren’t core skiers and who are getting squeezed by ever-increasing lift ticket prices.”
The new Indy Pass does also seek to bring core skiers and families into its fold by offering a $129 Indy Pass to skiers who are current season passholders at any Indy Pass partner resort, and an all-new pass for children 12-and-under starting at $99.
While the $199 Indy Pass includes holiday blackout dates at some resorts, the new Indy+ pass grants skiers unrestricted access to its 52 resorts for $299.
Additionally, the 2020-’21 Indy Pass includes its Get America Skiing Promise, a purchase protection program introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that provides up to an 80-percent credit for the following season if skiers are unable to take advantage of their 2020-’21 Indy Pass.
“There’s no fine print or complicated formulas with the Get America Skiing Promise,” said Geoff Hatheway, owner of Magic Mountain in Vermont. “It’s a straightforward, no-BS reassurance for skiers and riders to go Indy this winter.”
Indy Pass Resorts at a Glance
West - 18 Ski Areas
- Alaska: Eaglecrest Ski Area
- Alberta: Castle Mountain Resort
- Arizona: Sunrise Park Resort
- British Columbia: Apex Mountain Resort; Sasquatch Mountain
- California: China Peak, Mt. Shasta Ski Park
- Idaho: Brundage Mountain; Silver Mountain Resort; Tamarack Resort
- Oregon: Hoodoo Ski Area
- Montana: Lost Trail Powder Mountain; Red Lodge Mountain
- Utah: Beaver Mountain
- Washington: 49 Degrees North, Hurricane Ridge, Mission Ridge, White Pass Ski Area
Midwest - 17 Ski Areas
- Michigan: Big Powderhorn Resort; Caberfae Peaks; Cannonsburg; Crystal Mountain; Pine Mountain Resort; Shanty Creek; Swiss Valley Ski Area
- Minnesota: Lutsen Mountains; Spirit Mountain; Powder Ridge; Detroit Mountain
- South Dakota: Terry Peak Ski Area
- Wisconsin: Granite Peak; Little Switzerland; Nordic Mountain; Trollhaugen; Tyrol Basin
Eastern Region - 19 Ski Areas
- Connecticut: Mohawk Mountain Ski Area
- Maine: Mt. Abram
- Massachusetts: Berkshire East Mountain Resort, Catamount Mountain Resort
- New Hampshire: Cannon Mountain; Pats Peak; Black Mountain
- New York: Catamount Mountain Resort; Greek Peak Mountain Resort
- North Carolina: Cataloochee Ski Area
- Pennsylvania: Blue Knob Resort; Shawnee Mountain
- Tennessee: Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area
- Vermont: Bolton Valley Resort; Magic Mountain; Suicide Six
- Virginia: Bryce Resort; Massanutten Resort
- West Virginia: Canaan Valley Ski Resort
Indy Pass Price Information
Indy Pass
- $199 for adults
- $129 for skiers who hold a season pass at an Indy Pass partner resort
- $99 for children 12-and-under
- Grants skiers two days at any of the 52 Indy Pass resorts throughout North America
- Some resorts have blackout dates Dec. 26-Jan. 5 plus weekends and holidays Jan. 16-Feb. 15 (check Indy Pass website for final list of blackout dates in August)
Indy+
- $299 for adults
- Grants skiers two days at any of the 52 Indy Pass resorts throughout North America
- No blackout dates
Indy Pass' Get America Skiing Promise
The Get America Skiing Promise is a purchase protection program for skiers who buy a 2020-'21 Indy Pass product. Passholders will receive an automatic credit towards a 2021-'22 Indy Pass product if they use their pass less than four days, no questions asked:
- 0 days = 80% credit
- 1 day = 60% credit
- 2 days = 40% credit
- 3 days = 20% credit
Learn more about the Indy Pass at indyskipass.com.