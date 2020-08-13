If you’re reading this from your home in Canada and have dreamt of being whisked away to remote peaks via helicopter, well, this deals for you. British Columbia-based Last Frontier Heliskiing has announced that, while international borders remain closed, they will offer Canadians a 50-percent discount on their heliskiing services, a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal.

It’s no secret that our friendly neighbors to the north have handled the COVID-19 pandemic, well… differently than the United States. Since it's likely that international borders will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Last Frontier has decided the make the most of it.

Photo Courtesy of Last Frontier Heliskiing / Ashley Barker

“The Canadian heliskiing market has traditionally attracted out-of-country visitors,” Last Frontier’s Mike Watling said in a press release. “With the uncertainty created by COVID-19 border closures, Last Frontier wanted to explore all possibilities to operate and keep our team working. If heliskiing is on the bucket list of any Canadians out there, this winter allows them to go big at a fraction of the cost.”

To capitalize on this deal and secure a spot, guests will be required to place a $1,000 fully-refundable deposit. So long as international borders remain closed, guests will have the option to choose from 4-, 5-, or 7-day all-inclusive adventure packages, all operating out of Last Frontier’s custom-built Bell 2 Lodge. Prices include ground transportation, food, lodging, ski or snowboard gear, as well as safety equipment and guide services.

Photo Courtesy of Last Frontier Heliskiing / Reuben Krabbe

It’s important to note that this deal only stands as long as international borders remain closed. If they do open, deposits will be refunded and Last Frontier will resume normal operations. Regardless, if you’re a Canadian and heliskiing is somewhere on your bucket list, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

