When Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement from professional ski racing at the end of the 2018-’19 season, she left the world guessing about what she would do as a civilian. As one of the most visible and marketable athletes skiing has ever had, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the brand Vonn carefully cultivated while ski racing would outlast her days on the racecourse.

Confirming speculation that Vonn would leverage her status as a fashion icon in the sport, Head Sportswear announced the launch of the Lindsey Vonn x Legacy skiwear line, a new collaboration between the racing star and her long-time equipment sponsor. The new line, which goes to market in Fall 2020, will feature performance-forward materials in elegant shapes inspired by retro design. Think Aspen meets Kitzbühel glam.

More Athlete x Brand Collaborations for 2020

SPYDER Solitaire GTX Pro Shell Jacket

Spyder Solitaire GTX Pro Shell Jacket Photo courtesy of Spyder

Designed with input from pro skier Amie Engerbretson, this backcountry oriented 3L Gore-Tex shell jacket emphasizes function and performance without sacrificing style. [$750, spyder.com]

Dakine Signature Poacher 32L Pack

Dakine Signature Poacher 32L Pack Photo courtesy of Dakine

Part of the new EP Artist series, Dakine brings us its popular backcountry freeriding pack featuring pro freeskier Eric Pollard’s artwork. [$195, dakine.com]

VÖLKL Revolt 121

Photo courtesy of Völkl

A group of eight Völkl athletes—big guns in the world of freeriding like Marcus Eder, Paddy Graham, and Sam Smoothy, Fabio Studer, Colter Hinchliffe, Tanner Rainville, and Tom Ritsch—spent a year with Völkl’s engineers designing this playful powder ski. [$775, voelkl.com]

Elara Caroline Gleich Julbo Goggles

Elara Caroline Gleich Julbo Goggles Photo courtesy of Julbo

Inspired by the colors of sunrise as seen during her frequent dawn patrol missions in the mountains, Caroline Gleich teamed up with Julbo Eyewear to create these goggles that feature a photochromic lens designed to adjust to changing light conditions. What's more: a part of the sales profits from these goggles go to POW. [$239.95, julbo.com]

Smartwool x Chris Benchetler Collaboration

Smartwool PhD Ski Light Elite Pow Days Printed Sock Photo courtesy of Smartwool

Chris Benchetler is a man of many talents. The pro skier recently launched a collaboration with Smartwool with socks and shirts featuring his artwork. Each sock in the collection incorporates Smartwool's signature features from the elite fit system to the body-mapped mesh zones for added breathability. [$26-$75, smartwool.com ]

POC Auric Blunck Ed. Helmet

POC Auric Blunck Ed. Helmet Photo courtesy of POC

Two-time Olympian and X Games Champion Aaron Blunck worked with POC to develop a helmet that is lightweight but durable. The multi-impact liner is thicker in the most exposed areas while providing added ventilation. [$91, pocsports.com]

