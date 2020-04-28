Hot on the heels of last week's announcement regarding larger discounts and extended deadlines for the 2020-'21 pass products, Alterra Mountain Company announced on April 28, 2020 that it will be adding two more ski areas to the Ikon Pass for next season. Beginning next winter, Mt. Bachelor, Ore., and Windham Mountain in New York will be a part of the Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass, granting passholders access to seven days at Mt. Bachelor and five days at Windham.

“As we look ahead, we are excited to announce these new partners that represent the spirit of the Ikon Pass community, bringing added value to pass holders, at some of the lowest rates available since we launched the Ikon Pass,” says Erik Forsell, Alterra Mountain Company's Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.

“Mt. Bachelor in Oregon and Windham Mountain in New York are favorites in their regions, adding expanded access in two new states in North America and inspiring Ikon Pass holders to seek more adventures.”

Just outside of the charming town of Bend, Ore., Mt. Bachelor is one of the largest ski areas in the state with 4,323 acres of skiable terrain. Windham Mountain, located two hours north of New York City in the Catskill Mountains, features 54 trails and sunset skiing on select nights.

Windham Mountain, N.Y. File Photo

"The premier collection of mountains [available on the Ikon Pass] paired with unparalleled pass value is an ideal match with Windham Mountain’s commitment to an ‘above and beyond’ experience for our guests,” says Chip Seamans, Windham Mountain President and General Manager, in the same press release.

The two additions bring the total number of ski areas available on the Ikon Pass to 43. To see which mountains are on the Ikon Pass for the 2020-'21 season, as well as learn more about the Ikon Pass' increased and extended discounts for 2019-'20 season passholders, check out SKI's Ikon Pass Details Page.

