World Pro Ski Tour Comes to Colorado

The Colorado Pro Open takes place at Eldora Mountain with an exciting head to head race featuring top skiers from around the world.
Author:
Publish date:

This weekend, the Colorado Pro Open brings professional ski racing to little Eldora Mountain in Colorado, where some of the world's top pros will face off in a head-to-head parallel slalom race. From Friday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 18 the third stop on the World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) will showcase exciting racing from professional skiers like two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion Ted Ligety, World Champion silver medalist Phil Brown, and Olympian Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander, the sole member of the Bolivian National Ski Team.

“At our last race, our regular Tour athletes proved that they are best in the world, as the top three out-skied Ted Ligety, a double-Olympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion,” says Jon Franklin, CEO of the WPST. “With that said, Ted has a race under his belt to get comfortable with our start gates, jumps, and dual format, so what happens next is anyone’s guess. We are in store for an exciting competition at the Colorado Pro Open.”

The competition is open to anyone brave enough to race top athletes like Ligety down the course, giving up-and-comers the chance to race against the best while potentially making a name for themselves in the race community. 

Check out Ligety's turns: SHRED. Presents: Art of Arc 

The party kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at Eldora's Indian Peaks Lodge with the qualifiers scheduled for 5 p.m. under the lights on Chute Train. The finals will begin on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

The entire course will be viewable from the base of the resort at the festival-style finish area. Spectators can will also be treated to  live DJ sets, giveaways, food, drinks, and more. To find out more about the events or to watch past event highlights check out worldproskitour.com.

Related

Tram Face
Adventure

Freeride World Tour: Coming to Squaw Valley's Tram Face This Weekend?

The Freeride World Tour, a European-based big-mountain competition, will make its only visit to the U.S this weekend when it comes to Squaw Valley, California. The competition is slated to take place on Sunday on the legendary Tram Face, a permanently closed venue filled with rocky cliffs and steep chutes. We spoke to Squaw locals and FWT competitors Cody Townsend and Elyse Saugstad about what to expect this weekend.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now