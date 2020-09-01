B.C.’s RED Mountain Joins 2020-’21 Ikon Pass

Alterra Mountain Company announced today that RED Mountain in Rossland, B.C. has joined the Ikon Pass for the 2020-’21 ski season. Ikon Pass holders will now have access to 44 destinations worldwide.

Located in Western Canada, RED Mountain is one of the oldest ski areas in North America. While somewhat lesser known than many of B.C.’s ski resorts, RED offers 3,850 acres of skiable terrain and is the first stop on Canada’s infamous Powder Highway.

“We are thrilled to invite Ikon Pass holders to RED Mountain and expand access into the great Monashee Mountains of Canada,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer of Alterra Mountain Company, in a press release. “We are always looking for partners that define and independent spirit, incredible offerings, and a love of the mountain, and RED lives that each day.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ikon Pass holders will now have access to seven days at RED with no blackout dates, while Ikon Base Pass holders receive five days with select blackout dates. Ikon Session Pass holders will not receive access to RED Mountain.

Warren Miller Entertainment’s 2018 feature, "Face of Winter", introduced audiences to RED Mountain’s history and its vast, expert terrain marked by high-alpine bowls and pillow lines.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“As one of the first ski resorts in North America, RED Mountain defines authenticity, anchored by an emotional connection to its history, community, guests and staff,” said Howard Katkov, CEO and Chairman of RED Mountain, in the same statement. “To stay sustainable and current in the ever-changing ski travel market, we are proud to become the latest Ikon Pass partner and join a list of iconic mountain destinations that share the same devotion to authenticity and character.”

Watch: The Making of "Face of Winter" - RED Mountain