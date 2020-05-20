It started with California’s Mt. Baldy, which resumed its ski season on April 22 with all the COVID-19 precautions in place, including masks for all and proper distancing in lift lines. (Don’t get too excited, SoCal friends—resort already transitioned to summer ops after May 12.)

Next was Oregon’s Timberline and Mt. Bachelor ski areas after the state's governor, Kate Brown, signed an executive order allowing ski resorts to reopen as of May 15. But things sure do look drastically different than the pre-pandemic good ol’ days.

Oregon Ski Areas Currently Open

At Timberline, all comers must make a reservation 24 hours in advance, a process which includes filling out a health questionnaire. In addition, skiers can only visit with people from their household (and ride lifts with those people), they must wear masks inside (or outside when they can’t stay six feet from others), and all skiers have to wear goggles or glasses, gloves, and face coverings on the slopes. Liftlines are all appropriately socially distanced, of course. For now, terrain parks are not open.

Hungry? The day lodge is operational, but there’s no seating—indoors or outdoors­—so plan to eat back at your car. Après? Yeah, not so much. Detailed info on the new procedures here.

Mt. Bachelor resumes its spring season from May 16 through May 24. Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor

At Bachelor, the season resumed on May 16 and runs until May 24. The mountain is only open to existing 2019-20 passholders, and is subject to almost all of the same rules and restrictions as Timberline. Reservations can be made up to 36 hours in advance for some of the 500 available spots, and there are 1,000 acres of terrain currently open off of two quad chairlifts. There’s no food or drink for sale—in fact, the only service available are the restrooms.

Oh, and no legendary tailgate scene; the parking lot closes at 2:30 p.m. sharp. Get all pertinent details here.

Colorado Ski Areas Trying to Reopen

In Colorado, governor Jared Polis is expected to make a decision on ski resorts around May 25, after he's been able to analyze how the state's gradual reopening is affecting COVID cases. The late-May date effectively dashed the hopes of several ski areas hoping to make a spring comeback, including Wolf Creek (which applied for an exemption to open in early May but was denied) and Aspen Highlands. That said, Arapahoe Basin, whose regular season isn't scheduled to wrap until June 7, is still holding out hope.

Arapahoe Basin holds out hope for reopening the end of May into early June. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

"A-Basin is actively working on a reopening plan in conjunction with state and county governments, health departments, and other community officials," said the ski area's Communication Director Katherine Fuller. "We absolutely want to reopen, but only if our community is ready for that to happen."



Fuller went on to say that A-Basin would also be mindful to do right by the people of Summit County and that the experience will feel very different from typical spring skiing. "We would limit the people who come, spread them out even more than normal, and close down most of our other services," she explains. "It would just be about skiing and riding.​"

Montana's Only Summer Ski Area Plans to Open

Looking to summer, Montana’s Beartooth Basin Summer Ski Area is planning to open on May 30, if the state's powers-that-be give the go-ahead. Beartooth, if you haven’t heard of it, only operates in the summer, and just might be the perfect pandemic ski area: no facilities and two single-person surface lifts. Check the area's Facebook page for updates.

