Rossignol Introduces 2021 Freeride Collection

Rossignol likes to do things a little differently than other brands. In 2018, the brand quietly introduced its Black Ops skis by sending models to a handful of athletes, influencers, and core shops, accompanied by a redacted press release, keeping certain specifications—like construction and sidecut dimensions—a secret. The idea: to focus on the performance of the ski itself, rather than on numbers and gear terminology.

Today, via a live Instagram announcement, Rossignol introduced the next generation of its Black Ops line for 2021, which includes the line's flagship models: the men’s Black Ops Sender TI and women’s Black Ops Rallybird TI.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Rossignol has been in the game a long time—1997 was the first launch of the Bandit,” explains David Bouvier in the announcement. “Then in 2007, we introduced the Soul 7 … it was the first time a 106mm-underfoot ski was accessible to everyone. All of a sudden, the average skier could ski pow … it was a huge success. We dominated the market with this product. Now, six years later, what do you do?”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The answer, Rossignol’s product designers decided, was the new Black Ops line featuring skis that “are ready to ride free.” The 2021 Black Ops Sender TI features a poplar wood core combined with Rossignol’s LCT ABS technology for enhanced power and stability at speed, as well as carbon alloy and the brand’s Damp Tech insert to reinforce the wood core and make the ski lively and responsive. What’s more, Rossignol revamped its souring of raw materials in the development of the new Black Ops models, using PEFC certified poplar and FSC certified paulownia—guaranteed sustainable—in the skis’ cores.

2021 Rossignol Black Ops Sender TI Specifications

Photo courtesy of Rossignol

Lengths (cm): 180, 187, 194

180, 187, 194 Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 138-106-128 (@187cm)

138-106-128 (@187cm) Radius: 21m (@187cm)

21m (@187cm) Weight: 4.4 kg (@187cm)

2021 Rossignol Black Ops Rallybird TI Specifications

Photo courtesy of Rossignol

Lengths (cm): 163, 171, 178

163, 171, 178 Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 137-102-127 (@171cm)

137-102-127 (@171cm) Radius: 16m (@171cm)

16m (@171cm) Weight: 3,6 kg (@171cm)

We have no way of knowing how this construction compares to the 2020 Black Ops models (the men’s Black Ops 98, Black Ops 118 and the women’s Black Ops 98W), since those skis’ specifications remain redacted. But it’s safe to assume these skis were designed to complement the rest of the Black Ops family, and we expect them to be as lively, responsive, and fun as the 2020 Black Ops models. Stay tuned for SKI Magazine's official reviews of the new Black Ops models in the 2021 Gear Guide.

In addition to the brand new 2021 Black Ops additions, Rossignol will also introduce updates to its popular men’s and women’s Alltrack boot families. For next season, the men’s Alltrack Elite 130 LT GW backcountry boot gets an updated liner that promises enhanced performance and heel support, while the women’s Alltrack LT range will be expanded with a 110 and 90 flex option.

2021 Men's Rossignol Alltrack Elite 130 LT GW Specifications

2021 Rossignol Men's Alltrack Elite 130 LT GW boot Photo courtesy of Rossignol

Last : 98mm

98mm Flex : 130

130 Weight: 1,740g

2021 Women's Rossignol Alltrack Elite 110 LT W GW Specifications

Last: 98

98 Flex: 110

110 Weight: 1,530g

Watch Rossignol's "Ride Free" announcement to learn more about the new 2021 Black Ops skis and Alltrack Boot options here.