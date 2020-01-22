Salomon Unveils All-New 2021 Gear Collection

The brand introduces a new line of all-mountain skis, high-volume boot options, and a new addition to the SHIFT binding family for next season.
Photo courtesy of Salomon

Despite releasing a number of highly lauded new products for the 2019-’20 season—including the frontside S/Force Bold ski, updated QST all-mountain ski line, and lest we forget, the revolutionary Salomon S/PRO ski boot—Salomon hasn’t been resting on its laurels. The brand’s been busy working to fill the gaps in its ski, boot, and binding lines and will debut a number of new products for Fall 2020 at Outdoor Retailer in Denver, Colo. Jan. 29-31. Chief among Salomon’s new gear: the all-mountain Stance ski collection.

Salomon 2020-’21 Stance Ski Collection

The all-new Stance ski collection includes both men’s and women’s skis in the 88mm-102mm waist range, designed to be versatile all-mountain skis with metal in the core to provide more stability at speed and improved hard-snow performance.

“For those who prefer a classic metal ski, but also demand unparalleled versatility, the Stance ski collection is our solution,” says Chris McKearin, U.S. alpine commercial manager for Salomon.

Salomon will be introducing three Stance models for men—the Stance 90, 96, and 102—all designed with a full poplar wood core, race-inspired sidecut, full sandwich sidewall, and double Titanal construction for increased edge grip.

The Stance line also includes two women’s skis, the Stance 88 and 94, which feature the same construction as the men’s version but replaces the full poplar core with a lighter karuba/poplar blend.

Stance 90 Specifications

Salomon Stance 90

Salomon Stance 90

  • Lengths (cm): 168, 176, 182, 188
  • Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 126/90/106 (@176)
  • Radius: 18m (@176)
  • Weight: 1,775g (@176)
  • MSRP: $800

Stance 96 Specifications

Salomon Stance 96

Salomon Stance 96

  • Lengths (cm): 168, 176, 182, 188
  • Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 132/96/114 (@182)
  • Radius: 20m (@182)
  • Weight: 1,960g (@182)
  • MSRP: $850

Stance 102 Specifications

  • Lengths (cm): 176, 183, 190
  • Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 134/102/121 (@183)
  • Radius: 23m (@183)
  • Weight: 2,120g (@183)
  • MSRP: $900

Stance 88 W Specifications

Salomon Stance 88 W

Salomon Stance 88 W

  • Lengths (cm): 154, 161, 168, 174
  • Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 120/88/102 (@161)
  • Radius: 17m (@161)
  • Weight: 1,520g (@161)
  • MSRP: $725

Stance 94 W Specifications 

  • Lengths (cm): 154, 161, 168, 174
  • Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 124/94/106 (@161)
  • Radius: 18m (@161)
  • Weight: 1,720g (@161)
  • MSRP: $800

Both the men’s and women’s Stance skis will feature a new technology to reduce weight and torsional rigidity of the core: laser-milled windows in the upper Titanal layer reinforced with a blend of carbon and basalt.

“Our alpine team was committed to designing the perfect ski to charge through variable conditions, carve on groomed terrain, and provide control in tight trees,” explains McKearin.

By design, the new Stance line should bridge the gap between Salomon’s frontside-oriented S/Force Bold, a stiff carver at heart with a preference for high speeds, and the all-mountain QST line, which won high praise from SKI’s testers for playfulness and maneuverability but doesn’t perform as well on groomers and hard snow.

Salomon Introduces S/PRO HV and SHIFT Pro Ski Boots

In addition to the new Stance ski line, the brand will expand its award-winning S/Pro boot collection with a high-volume option: the S/PRO HV with a 102mm last to better accommodate wider feet. The new S/PRO HV will be available in both men’s and women’s models, with the men’s featuring a 130 high-performance flex, the women’s a softer 90 flex.

Salomon S/PRO HV 90 W

The new Salomon S/PRO HV women's boot comes with a 102mm last and 90 flex rating. 

For all-mountain adventure seekers, Salomon has designed the all-new SHIFT Pro, a four-buckle alpine-touring (AT) boot line for men (130 flex) and women (110 flex). Featuring a 100mm last, the same fit technology of the S/Pro collection, and tech inserts in the toe compatible with pin bindings, the new SHIFT Pro is Salomon’s one-boot quiver option for skiers who like to charge the resort as well as the backcountry.

Salomon Shift PRO 130 Ski Boot

The all-new Salomon SHIFT Pro boot, a four-buckle AT boot with 100mm last and 130 flex rating for men (110 for women)

S/LAB SHIFT MNC 10 Expands Salomon SHIFT Binding Line

Salomon S/LAB SHIFT MNC 10

And for those looking for a less burly SHIFT binding option, Salomon is introducing the new SHIFT MNC 10, which offers the same technology as the original SHIFT, but with a more moderate DIN range of four to 10. The new binding is ideal for lighter, less aggressive skiers looking for a high-performance AT binding but don’t need the beef of the original SHIFT MNC 13.

All of this new gear will become available starting Fall 2020. Look for SKI’s official reviews of the Salomon Stance ski line next fall in SKI’s 2021 Gear Guide

