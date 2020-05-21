Silverton Mountain Announces Unguided Season Pass Deals

Hot on the heels of this week's $199 Indy Pass announcement, Silverton Mountain gave notice that it is offering a $197 Premium Season Pass that includes two to three days of skiing at 11 other ski areas in Colorado, California, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, and Alaska. The ski area is also offering a $99 Unguided Season Pass option that gives unguided skiing access to Silverton Mountain from March 15, 2021, until close. Both passes include heli-skiing access starting at $39 per drop.

The proudly independent ski area located in Southwestern Colorado has had a pretty rough three years. After a historically low snow winter in 2018 that delayed opening by over a month, the ski area was a victim of too much snow in 2019, when historic avalanches blocked roads to both the town of Silverton and the ski area. This season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of the other ski areas signing onto the Premium Unguided Season pass are also independently owned, and most are not available on any other collective pass, such as the Ikon or Epic. Because of this, many have also faced their fair share of hardships over the past decade.

Jaelin Kauf carves the Grande Couloir, Silverton's signature descent while filming with Warren Miller Entertainment. Photo courtesy of Ian Anderson

"[The Silverton Mountain Unguided Pass Products are] a great way to help support independent ski areas while getting an amazing deal," says Silverton Mountain in a press release, "but only for a limited time." In other words, when they sell out of passes at this price, one of the best pass prices we've seen in a long time will be history.

You can find more information and purchase a Silverton Mountain Unguided Season Pass on the ski area's website.

Silverton Mountain Premium Unguided Pass Partners

Monarch Mountain, Colo. (2 Days)

Arapahoe Basin, Colo. (2 Days)

Sugar Bowl, Calif. (2 Days)

Sunlight Mountain Resort, Colo. (3 Days)

Powderhorn, Colo. (3 Days)

Snow King, Wyo. (3 Days)

Brundage Mountain, Idaho (3 Days)

Mt. Baldy, Calif. (3 Days)

Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah (3 Days)

Eaglecrest Ski Area, Alaska (3 Days)

Red Lodge, Mont. (3 Days)

