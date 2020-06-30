SKI Acquired By Pocket Outdoor Media

When SKI was sold to Active Interest Media in 2013, those of us on staff were stoked to be welcomed into a company with such an established foothold in the outdoor industry. With new coworkers at titles such as Yoga Journal, Climbing, BACKPACKER, and Vegetarian Times, we knew the overlap and chances for innovative collaboration would be rife over the coming years. And indeed they were. So it's with bittersweet excitement that SKI announces new owners in Boulder-based Pocket Outdoor Media.

Boulder-based Pocket Outdoor Media acquired Active Interest Media's Outdoor Group, including SKI, Climbing, BACKPACKER, Warren Miller Entertainment, Yoga Journal, Better Nutrition, Vegetarian Times, and more. Courtesy of Pocket Outdoor Media

POM, with offices located just down the road from our own Boulder headquarters, is the leading publisher of endurance-sports media with titles including Triathlete, VeloNews, Women's Running, and more. Also included in the sale is the rest of AIM's Outdoor Group, including Climbing, BACKPACKER, Warren Miller Entertainment, Yoga Journal, Better Nutrition, Vegetarian Times, and more, bringing the total number of enthusiast endurance, outdoor, fitness, and nutrition brands under POM to 20.

As skiers who dive into other passions such as running and biking during the off-season, we're once again grateful and excited for the chance to work with like-minded individuals—and for the opportunity to create even more four-season content to bring to our platforms. So what does this mean for our readers, fans, and followers? Good things—not only more of the ski industry stoke, stories, images, athletes, and videos you've come to expect, but a chance to broaden our horizons and, hopefully, yours too.

Check out the press release about the sale here, and watch this space for more news as we settle into our new home and brainstorm plans for exciting content and collaborations to come.