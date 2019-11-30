Ski.com Announces New Hires for Dream Job

After receiving 1,500 applications, Ski.com announced the twelve new hires of the second iteration of the Dream Job. Each pair will spend one week at six iconic ski destinations, from Chamonix to Aspen, and Niseko to Jackson Hole.

“In the second year of the Ski.com Dream Job, we are blown away by the significant amount of submissions we received from people with a deep passion for skiing and snowboarding, mountains and travel,” said Dan Sherman, Ski.com’s chief marketing officer, in a press release.

“We are thrilled to send 12 talented content creators around the world for a VIP experience at six of the world's top ski destinations. We can’t wait to watch as their adventures start this January.”

Each winner will receive round-trip flights to their chosen destination with United, gear from Stio, Black Crows, Giro and GoPro, custom forecasts from OpenSnow, and have their content presented on SKI Magazine's digital channels. Additionally, each winner will be working with Protect Our Winters during their week on location. The trips will start in January, 2020.

2020 Ski.com Dream Job New Hires

Location: Chamonix Mont Blanc, France

Team: Jack Botti and Max Rhulen from Bend, Ore.

From Ski.com: Jack and Max bring strong photography and cinematography credentials to their bucket-list destination of Chamonix, France. As seen in their application video, they are both expert skiers with a passion for going big in powder and the park. Jack grew up skiing in Oregon and Max grew up skiing the slopes of Colorado. Their sense of having fun in the mountains is infectious and we can’t wait to watch their Chamonix experience through their talent for capturing content and skiing big lines.

Location: Niseko, Japan

Team: Alex Broadstock and Kris Roller from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Alex Broadstock and Kris Roller. Photo courtesy of Ski.com

From Ski.com: Alex and Kris are roommates, friends, skiers and accomplished content creators living in Brooklyn, NY. Alex was born in Taiwan and raised in Ohio and has continued to follow his passion for travel and inspiring others through his content. Kris grew up in New Hampshire, has been skiing since the age of three and is a former youth ski instructor. As documented in their submission video, Alex and Kris have captured breathtaking content from around the world but have yet to capture Niseko, Japan—an internationally renowned ski destination for deep powder.

Location: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.

Team: Andrew Muse, Ashley LaMarre, and Kicker the dog from Park City, Utah

*Andrew and Ashley originally applied for Chamonix however Ski.com has hired them for Aspen Snowmass.

From Ski.com: Andrew Muse has a huge following on his YouTube page, documenting his travels around the world often with fellow content creator and girlfriend Ashley and his internet-famous dog, Kicker. Andrew and Ashley’s bright personalities and love for skiing will be a great fit for Aspen Snowmass, where they will have the opportunity to ski all four-area mountains and experience some of the best après-ski, dining, and nightlife in North America. Aspen is an incredibly dog-friendly town, from great winter hiking to doggy menus offered at local hotels, so Kicker will fit in well as he adventures around Aspen Snowmass.

Location: Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Team: Aaron Macrae and Matt Chick from Montréal, Canada

From Ski.com: Aaron and Matt, also known as The Rolling Van Creative, applied last year and also joined Jackson Lebsack, last year’s Dream Job hire, for a leg of his trip in British Columbia on their hometown turf in Canada. This year, Ski.com is sending them to capture the best of Jackson Hole, one of the most iconic towns in the Rocky Mountain West.

Location: Banff and Lake Louise, Alb.

Team: Jake Burchmore and Taylor Ahearn from Crested Butte, Colo.

*Jake and Taylor originally applied for Niseko however Ski.com has hired them for Banff and Lake Louise.

From Ski.com: Jake and Taylor are professional photographers and filmmakers based in Crested Butte, Colo. Jake was born in Aspen, Colo, and grew up in Telluride, Colo., skiing some of the most challenging slopes in North America. Taylor grew up skiing in his home state of Maine but followed his passion for skiing out west to Crested Butte. Jake and Taylor are expert big mountain skiers who will be experiencing Banff and Lake Louise for the first time during The Ski.com Dream Job. Jake and Taylor will be capturing the beauty of this iconic Canadian Rockies destination and experiencing the charming town of Banff.

Location: Big Sky, Mont.

Team: Celia Miller from Frisco, Colo., and Ben Saheb from Steamboat, Colo.

From Ski.com: Celia Miller is a former professional snowboarder, full-time content creator and was the first female snowboard judge for The X Games. Celia has teamed up with professional videographer and photographer Ben Saheb who started his career at Steamboat TV 18. Ben is currently a freelance filmmaker and is the Director of Photography at Steamboat Powdercats. Celia and Ben will be capturing everything from riding the Big Couloir off Lone Peak to riding under the stars with guided headlamp night skiing.

Keep an eye out for more content from all of these amazing new hires on SKI Magazine's and Ski.com's social media channels, as well as by following the #SkiDreamJob and #ToTheMountains hashtags on Instagram.