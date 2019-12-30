The final year of the decade was by no means a slow news year for skiers. We witnessed the retirement of the greatest female ski racer of all time, Halley O'Brien won an Emmy, major ski resort conglomerates gobbled up more ski resorts, and the first indoor ski area opened in the U.S.A.

But enough of what we thought was important, these are what the readers of SKImag.com clicked on the most this past year.

10. How to Start Your Kids Skiing

Bring snacks. Photo courtesy of Vail Resorts

Whether you feel like your kiddo needs some pre-ski school instruction, or you're just planning on raising the next Mikaela Shiffrin, our updated interview with PSIA veteran Heidi Ettlinger earned a bunch of views as eager parents looked for any tips they can get on how to get their tykes on snow. Want our advice? Check out the AIM Adventure U Course “Raising Rippers,” presented by SKI Magazine, for everything you need to know to get your little ones sliding properly.

On-Hill Clinic Runners Up:

9. Skiing and Your ACL

Not to size. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When SKI content producer Jenny Wiegand blew her knee last season, she took comfort in the fact that it's a very common injury for skiers of all levels. She also worked with the world-famous Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., to shine a light on common knee injury misconceptions. Apparently, readers were hungry for this knowledge, as it was our most viewed article about injury prevention of 2019.

Injury Prevention Runners Up

8. Whistler's First Pod Hotel is Important for Skiers Everywhere

Inside the Pangea Pod Hotel. Photo courtesy of the Pangea Pod Hotel

Located roughly one block from the Whistler Gondola, the resort's first pod hotel breaks the mold for what a ski hotel should look like (and what it should cost). Our review of the space and an interview with the founder piqued readers' interest this year. Considering the hotel's appeal for digital nomads and tourists alike, chances are more pod hotels will be coming to ski resorts near you soon.

Ski Resort Lodging Runners Up

7. There Goes the Neighborhood

For reasons unknown, our print features about resorts sometimes resonate resoundingly with digital readers, and other times they can fall flat. This year, former editor Joe Cutts' experience on the slopes of the beloved Smugglers' Notch, as well as addressing the rumors of a potential acquisition, fell within the first category. The resort is still loved—and still independent—at the end of 2019.

Resort Feature Runner Up

6. Five Causes of Shin Bang

Ouch. File photo.

Our interview with custom bootfitter Sam Tischendorf about shin bang solutions garnered a whole lot of clicks from readers, many of whom presumably no longer have shin bang. This article also got a lot of heat on social media for a variety of reasons, indicating that shin bang is still a sore subject for a lot of skiers.

Off-Hill Clinics Runner Up

5. Focus 2018-2019

Dave Treadway in British Columbia. Photo credit: Ruben Krabbe

Who says video killed photography? Not our readers. Our photo gallery featuring nine stunning images that ran in the Focus section of our print editions in 2018/2019 was one of the top articles of 2019 online, meaning you probably love great skiing photography as much as we do.

Check it out: SKI Focus 2018/2019

If you want more great skiing photos (plus some videos) posted almost every day, be sure to follow SKI on Instagram @SKImagazine, and use the hashtag #SKImagazine to show us your best skills in front of—and behind—the lens.

4. The Indy Pass Drops

Magic Mountain in Vermont is on the Indy Pass. Photo credit: Justin Cash

Among the constant buzz of news about Epic and Ikon, a new pass entered the fray this year uniting independent resorts across the USA. SKImag.com was one of the first sites to break the story, and readers were anxious to see what was included with this affordably-priced $199 multi-resort pass.

Resort News Runners Up

3. The Snow Report Show with Halley O'Brien

Halley took it to a new level this year when she won an Emmy for her work writing, hosting, and producing The Snow Report Show, now on its fifth season and better than ever. 2019 was a big year for Halley as she also became a mom. We're stoked to see her getting more views than ever before.

Videos Runners Up

2. Readers' Top Ranked Ski Resorts in the West 2020

Top-ranked Aspen Snowmass earned it from the readers for 2020. Photo credit: Matt Power

SKI Magazine returned to reader rankings in our annual resort survey results, and it made a big impression. Aspen Snowmass reigned supreme in the west, with Sun Valley and Whitefish not far behind. What will next year bring? Sign up for our e-newsletter and be ready to take the survey again this spring to make a difference.

Resort Ranking Runner Up

1. The Best All-Mountain Skis of the Year

Tim Dyer testing skis at Taos. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

The rise of the 90-100mm underfoot all-mountain ski cannot be denied. In a position normally held by our Best in Test Skis or Gear of the Year features, this ski category topped the charts as the most-clicked article of the year. And, according to stats from Snowsports Industries of America, this is the category that is carrying ski sales across the country. The time has never been better to get a pair of all-mountain skis, so get to it.

The Best All-Mountain Skis of 2020: Unisex/Men and Women's-Specific

Gear Runners Up