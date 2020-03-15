Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Co. Suspend Operations at all North American Resorts
On Saturday, March 14, Vail Resorts announced its decision to halt ski resort operations at its North American mountains due to concerns over the novel Coronavirus' spread, with Alterra Mountain Company following shortly after.
In a brief announcement, Vail CEO Rob Katz stated that the resorts would suspend operations starting Sunday, March 15 for at least one week while Vail leaders determine the company's next moves. About an hour later, Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory shared that the company would also cease operations on March 15, and stay closed "until further notice."
For both companies, this means all lifts, food and beverage outlets, retail, and rental services will be closed. Vail Resorts-owned lodging properties will remain open to serve current guests, but will not take reservations through March 22.
Anyone with vacations booked to Vail- or Alterra-owned resorts should visit the websites for details on refunds, credits, and re-bookings. Passholders with questions about refunds will need to sit tight while Vail and Alterra revisit their policies.
Vail Resorts Ski Areas Suspending Operations
United States
- Afton Alps, Min.
- Alpine Valley, Ohio
- Attitash Mountain Resort, N.H.
- Beaver Creek, Colo.
- Big Boulder, Pa.
- Boston Mills, Ohio
- Brandywine, Ohio
- Breckenridge, Colo.
- Crested Butte, Colo.
- Crotched Mountain, N.H.
- Heavenly, Calif./Nev.
- Hidden Valley, Mo.
- Hunter Mountain, N.Y.
- Jack Frost, Pa.
- Keystone, Colo.
- Kirkwood, Calif.
- Liberty Mountain Resort, Pa.
- Mad River Mountain, Ohio
- Mount Snow, Vt.
- Mount Sunapee, N.H.
- Mt. Brighton, Min.
- Northstar, Calif.
- Okemo, Vt.
- Paoli Peaks, Ind.
- Park City, Utah
- Roundtop Mountain Resort, Pa.
- Snow Creek, Mo.
- Stevens Pass, Wash.
- Stowe, Vt.
- Vail, Colo.
- Whitetail Resort, Pa.
- Wildcat Mountain, N.H.
- Wilmot, Wis.
Canada
- Whistler Blackcomb, B.C.
Alterra Mountain Company Ski Resorts Suspending Operations
United States
- Deer Valley Resort, Utah
- Big Bear Mountain Resort, Calif.
- Crystal Mountain, Wash.
- June Mountain, Calif.
- Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
- Snowshoe, W. Va.
- Solitude, Utah
- Steamboat, Colo.
- Stratton, Vt.
- Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Calif.
- Sugarbush Resort, Vt.
- Winter Park Resort, Colo.
Canada
- Blue Mountain, Ont.
- Tremblant, Qué.
Updates on this news and from other North American ski resorts will be forthcoming.