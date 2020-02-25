Spring Ski Season Steals Across Vail Resorts

As skiers, we live for the heart of winter with deep bases and deeper pow. However, after hours of traffic, seemingly eternal sore legs, and frozen neck gaiters, some can’t help but dream about the days full of slushy runs, sunburns, eccentric outfits, and all the apres in between. Spring skiing is a staple in ski culture that the community embraces with open arms and retro one pieces.

Vail Resorts is helping skiers make the most out of the end of the season during their Epic 96 Hour Sale. The sale starts at 12:01 am on Tuesday, Feb. 25 through 11:59 pm. MST on Friday, Feb. 28. It's the last chance to score some pretty awesome rates for lodging and transportation across a number of destinations including Stowe, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, and Kirkwood.

Came for the snow but stayed for the après at Breckenridge. Vail Resorts

According to a press release, “Ski bunnies can find luxe for less from The Pines Lodge...in Beaver Creek starting at $149/night to The Lodge at Vail...for $165/night, and even $109/night at the buzzy new Gravity Haus in Breckenridge.”

