Best All-Mountain Skis

All-mountain skis are the most versatile platform for enjoying and experiencing every aspect of the mountain. Whether you’re carving up perfectly groomed trails or navigating gnarly backcountry slopes, all mountain skis allow you to ski varying styles and terrain with confidence. Here are our top pairs of all-mountain skis that we’re recommending for every skier - beginner to expert.

Expert’s Choice

K2 iKonic 84 Ti Skis with MXC TCX Bindings

Cuts Like a Knife. Wider than a race ski yet narrower than a powder ski, K2 iKonic 84 Skis carve fast, powerful turns with confidence and gusto.

What We Liked:

Built for high-speed, highly maneuverable frontside performance, these skis deliver a snappy, responsive ride for on-trail, hardpack, and groomed conditions. Looking to venture off-trail and into some fresh powder? These can handle that, too. The K2 iKonic 84 is truly an all-mountain ski that excels in a variety of conditions, from pristine corduroy to real crud and roughed-up groomers, especially at high speed. With aggressive edges and a lightweight core, these speed demons are built for thrill-seekers and hard-chargers. Get them today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Advanced Skier’s Choice

Blizzard Brahma Skis w/Marker Griffon 13 ID Bindings

Exceptional, All-Mountain Performance. Tight-turning and aggressive yet smooth and stable, the Brahma delivers responsive, easy-to-ski performance both on- and off-piste.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

The Brahma skis truly are ready for anything, from perfect groomers to backcountry bowls, loose powder to firm snow and crud. Maneuverability is excellent, the edges are biting and crisp, and the ride is smooth and stable. Although definitely more at home on-piste, the sub-90mm Brahma skis still handle well in 12-18” snow and ride comfortably nearly anywhere on the mountain. Buy them here.

Beginner’s Choice

Fischer Pro MTN Fire Skis w/RS 9 GW Bindings

Step Up and Advance. These skis are the perfect choice for shedding your beginner status and investing in your first pair of real-deal skis.

What We Liked:

You came. You rented. You skied. You loved it. Now you’re ready to step up to owning your own skis. These Fischer Pro MTN Fire Skis are an excellent choice. They feature a lightweight Air Power core that makes them easy to control. On-Piste Rocker design reduces turning effort and fatigue, so you can spend more time carving up groomers and less time in the lodge nursing weary legs. Plus, the included RS 9 GW Bindings are perfect for beginner to intermediate-level skiers. Get them here.