When your eyes feel dry and irritated, you want quick relief. Eyes get irritated and dry for a variety of reasons, including irritants in the air, staring at computer screens for prolonged periods, dry weather, and more. Artificial tears relieve the discomfort by keeping the surface of your eyes moist. However, finding the right artificial tear product to alleviate your dry eyes can be challenging. Unfortunately, despite the number of choices, not all products work for everyone. Here is our review of four different brands so you can find the best artificial tears to relieve your dry eye symptoms.

Best Redness Relief

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Relieves Red Eyes Quickly. This redness reliever works within one minute to whiten your eyes, and it lasts up to eight hours.

What We Liked:

If you have problems with redness when eyes are feeling stressed, this red eye reducer may help. Eyes can become red due to eye fatigue, dryness, dust, allergies, and more. This product uses the active ingredient—brimonidine—to alleviate red eyes and make your eyes whiter and brighter. This FDA-approved product does not contain bleach or dyes. We liked that this product reduces red eyes quickly without using bleach or dyes and that it is FDA-approved. Get it here.

Best Lubricant Drops

Systane Ultra Lubricant Eye Drops

Fast-Acting Relief for Dry Eyes. These lubricant eye drops provide soothing, fast-acting relief that leaves your dry eyes feeling lubricated and refreshed.

What We Liked:

This lubricant eye drop is designed to provide extended protection to keep your eyes feeling refreshed throughout the day. These drops help relieve a number of uncomfortable sensations, such as burning, grittiness, and dryness. This moisture-rich formula soothes irritated eyes quickly and can provide extended protection throughout the day. We liked that this lubricant eye drop starts working immediately and offers extended protection to help make dry, gritty, or irritated eyes feel better. Get it here.

