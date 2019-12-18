The Best Athletic Tapes

Injuries can happen to any athlete, regardless of if you’re tackling black diamonds or cruising down the bunny slope. When ski season only lasts a few precious months of the year, it’s important to get back onto the slope fast while taking care of sore and injured muscles. That’s where athletic tape comes into play. It’s the build-up of lymphatic fluid that causes pain and inflammation. Athletic tape lifts the skin away from injuries, decompressing the area and letting lymphatic fluid move more easily through damaged tissue. In addition, athletic tape supports muscles, ligaments, and joints to prevent them from over-extending and over-contracting. Use athletic tape after an injury to improve recovery time and for added support of weak or tender joints and muscles. When purchasing athletic tape, decide if you prefer pre-cut strips or uncut rolls, and make sure the selected tape can hold up to rigorous workouts.
Best Overall 

KT Tape Original

KT Tape Original Cotton Elastic Kinesiology Therapeutic Athletic Tape

KT Tape Original Cotton Elastic Kinesiology Therapeutic Athletic Tape

The Original Kinesiology Tape. KT Tape is one of the original brands used by professional athletes. It comes in boxes of 20 pre-cut, 10-inch strips and uncut rolls of 2 by 16 inches. It’s waterproof for up to three days of support.

What We Liked

This tape is latex-free, hypoallergenic, lightweight, and breathable. The KT website shows over 60 videos for specific taping patterns to support all kinds of injuries and for the support of various muscles and joints.  Get yours today on Amazon.

Longest Lasting

Sparthos Kinesiology Tape

Sparthos Kinesiology Tape

Sparthos Kinesiology Tape

Up to Five Days of Relief. A single application of Sparthos tape holds strong for up to five days of exercise and showering. Each two-inch roll is 16.5 inches long and comes in a variety of colors, including nudes and camouflage. 

What We Liked

The hypoallergenic tape is latex-free, lightweight, and breathable, so it’ll stay on and won’t irritate skin through rigorous workouts and showers for up to five days. It comes with a taping manual to illustrate how to tape for injury and support.  Buy Now on Amazon.

Most Lightweight

Physix Gear Sport Waterproof Kinesiology Tape

Physix Gear Sport Waterproof Kinesiology Tape

Physix Gear Sport Waterproof Kinesiology Tape

Moves With You. The four-way stretch fabric comes in a 2-inch by 16.5-inch roll in a variety of colors. It stays strong through workouts and showers, and it removes with no sticky residue.

What We Liked

Each roll also includes an e-book on the basics of athletic taping for injury and support. The tape is easy to cut, peel, and place, so there’s no stress when applying or removing it. Physix also offers two-packs to stock up for the whole season.  Available on Amazon.

