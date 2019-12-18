The Best Athletic Tapes
Best Overall
KT Tape Original
The Original Kinesiology Tape. KT Tape is one of the original brands used by professional athletes. It comes in boxes of 20 pre-cut, 10-inch strips and uncut rolls of 2 by 16 inches. It’s waterproof for up to three days of support.
This tape is latex-free, hypoallergenic, lightweight, and breathable. The KT website shows over 60 videos for specific taping patterns to support all kinds of injuries and for the support of various muscles and joints.
Longest Lasting
Sparthos Kinesiology Tape
Up to Five Days of Relief. A single application of Sparthos tape holds strong for up to five days of exercise and showering. Each two-inch roll is 16.5 inches long and comes in a variety of colors, including nudes and camouflage.
The hypoallergenic tape is latex-free, lightweight, and breathable, so it'll stay on and won't irritate skin through rigorous workouts and showers for up to five days. It comes with a taping manual to illustrate how to tape for injury and support.
Most Lightweight
Physix Gear Sport Waterproof Kinesiology Tape
Moves With You. The four-way stretch fabric comes in a 2-inch by 16.5-inch roll in a variety of colors. It stays strong through workouts and showers, and it removes with no sticky residue.
Each roll also includes an e-book on the basics of athletic taping for injury and support. The tape is easy to cut, peel, and place, so there's no stress when applying or removing it. Physix also offers two-packs to stock up for the whole season.