Best Band Aid Style Bandages

How many times have you pulled a splinter out of a finger, burned your hand, or got a small cut from slicing up something for dinner? We’ve all had to treat some small wound, for ourselves or someone close to us, at some point in our life. How frustrating would it be if you didn’t have one of the most basic supplies, the bandage, readily available? Whether you run a household or a business, you know how important it is to have first-aid supplies at your fingertips. What kind of bandages and how many you should store, are important questions to consider before that mishap occurs. We’ve taken the guesswork out by comparing the top five choices for you.

Most Durable

Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive

Comfort and Flexibility. Made with Memory-Weave fabric, they’ll move with your skin as you bend, flex, and stretch.

What We Liked

You can count on these bandages to stay put for up to 24 hours. They have a unique non-stick Quilt-Aid pad designed for comfort. It provides a cushion to both protect and aid in healing. Each box contains 100 individual 1” x 3” bandages that wick away fluids and come off painlessly. Buy on Amazon.

Best for Sports

Nexcare Hypoallergenic Waterproof Bandages

Waterproof Wound Protection. Nexcare provides complete waterproofing around the wound with a 360-degree seal around the pad to keep water, dirt, and germs out.

What We Liked

Not only do these bandages stay on in the water, but they are also clear so you don’t have to worry so much about them being noticed. Your choice of 80, 100, or 200 count boxes, they come in three sizes and are breathable to help your wounds heal faster. Available on Amazon.

Family Choice

Curad Performance Series Adhesive Bandages, Assorted Variety Pack

A Shape and Size for Everyone. The Curad Variety Pack was designed with your family in mind. Each box contains 50 bandages in five different shapes and sizes so you can confidently treat cuts large and small.

What We Liked

Curad stays ahead of the competition by providing what you need. No more worries about causing more pain when removing an old bandage that’s stuck to a wound. Thanks to its Extreme Hold Technology, they stay put, have excellent breathability and are also antibacterial. Finally, they solve the issue of meeting every size of cut by including 50 sheer and bandages, in different sizes. Buy Today.

Best All-Around

Band-Aid Brand Tru-Stay Sheer Strips

Stays Put, Most Versatile. You know that not all wounds come in one size. This 40-pack gives you one of the best all-around options to help your minor wounds, cuts, scrapes, and burns heal faster.

What We Liked

The #1 Doctor recommended brand is made with lightweight breathable fabric so they move along with your body for up to 24 hours. The Quilt-Aid comfort pad won’t stick to the wound and it pulls away blood and other fluids so your wound heals quickly. Get yours today at Amazon.

