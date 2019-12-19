The Best Bib Snow Pants for Kids

Getting wet can turn a fun day in the snow into a miserable and cold experience in the blink of an eye. Whether you’re spending a day sledding as a family, building snowmen outdoors, or tackling the slopes, keeping kids warm and dry is a top priority. Pair snow pants and bibs with jackets and snow waists and your kids are guaranteed to stay dry and warm no matter the conditions. On mild days, use the bib as a mid-layer, combined with a cozy base layer beneath and a strong outer shell, and kids will love how lightweight their layers feel while staying warm. No more bulky snowsuits! When comparing products, make sure that snow pants are waterproof, the bib has a front zipper for getting in and out easily, and suspenders are adjustable for growing kids.

Best Overall

Arctix Kids Insulated Snow Bib Overalls

Keep Snow Out. High-performance, multi-layer construction so warmth stays in, and snow stays out, thanks to 85-gram insulation.

What We Liked

The extra-long front zipper makes it easy to get in and out, and comfortable suspenders adjust the fit. There’s a D-ring on the front for attaching a snow pass or keeping track of gloves, along with a pocket for snacks, phone, or a chapstick. Buy Today on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Babies

Actix Infant/Toddler Chest High Snow Bib Overalls

Keep Toddlers Cozy. For babies 12 months to five years, these are heavy-duty snow pants that’ll keep even the smallest snow bunny warm and dry in temperatures from -20 °F to +35 °F.

What We Liked

Great for little ones who play just as hard as their older siblings in the snow. Made with the same durable materials as Arctix for older kids, these snow bibs keep babies warm and happy while out in the elements. Boot gaiters integrate perfectly with boots so little feet stay dry even in deep snow. Available on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Cold Weather

Arctix Kids Limitless Fleece Top Bib Overalls

Extra Warmth Without Bulk. Made with lightweight and flexible material and durable enough for multiple season use.

What We Liked

The added fleece vest brings extra warmth without adding bulk. Kids can move and play normally and aren’t slowed down by bulky bib pants or mid-layers. Elastic waist back and boot gaiters move with kids while still keeping out the snow. Extra features include ballistic cuffs, water and wind-resistant outer shell, and an attached fleece vest with velcro adjustment. Show Now on Amazon.

Best for Shredders

London Fog Boys Classic Heavyweight Bib Pant

Durable and Adjustable. The long front zipper makes getting in and out of these durable snow pants easy.

What We Liked

These straightforward snow pants are water-resistant and warm, perfect for kids who just want to get out onto the slopes. They have a cargo pocket with a velcro closure for easy access. They also have reinforced knees for multiple-season use and adjustable suspenders for finding the perfect fit. Available on Amazon.

Best Style Selection for Girls

Amazon Essentials Girl’s Water-Resistant Snow Bib

Stylish, Functional, Affordable. These bibs come in sizes for girls ages four to twelve. Features include a long front zipper, adjustable suspenders, reinforced knees, and zippered pockets to keep gear safe.

What We Liked

Great colors include an “ombre pink” and a beautiful “navy blue,” among many other great color options. An interior fleece lining adds extra coziness without piling on extra bulk. Shop Today on Amazon.