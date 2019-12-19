The Best Bib Snow Pants for Kids
Best Overall
Arctix Kids Insulated Snow Bib Overalls
Keep Snow Out. High-performance, multi-layer construction so warmth stays in, and snow stays out, thanks to 85-gram insulation.
What We Liked
The extra-long front zipper makes it easy to get in and out, and comfortable suspenders adjust the fit. There’s a D-ring on the front for attaching a snow pass or keeping track of gloves, along with a pocket for snacks, phone, or a chapstick. Buy Today on Amazon.
Best for Babies
Actix Infant/Toddler Chest High Snow Bib Overalls
Keep Toddlers Cozy. For babies 12 months to five years, these are heavy-duty snow pants that’ll keep even the smallest snow bunny warm and dry in temperatures from -20 °F to +35 °F.
What We Liked
Great for little ones who play just as hard as their older siblings in the snow. Made with the same durable materials as Arctix for older kids, these snow bibs keep babies warm and happy while out in the elements. Boot gaiters integrate perfectly with boots so little feet stay dry even in deep snow. Available on Amazon.
Best for Cold Weather
Arctix Kids Limitless Fleece Top Bib Overalls
Extra Warmth Without Bulk. Made with lightweight and flexible material and durable enough for multiple season use.
What We Liked
The added fleece vest brings extra warmth without adding bulk. Kids can move and play normally and aren’t slowed down by bulky bib pants or mid-layers. Elastic waist back and boot gaiters move with kids while still keeping out the snow. Extra features include ballistic cuffs, water and wind-resistant outer shell, and an attached fleece vest with velcro adjustment. Show Now on Amazon.
Best for Shredders
London Fog Boys Classic Heavyweight Bib Pant
Durable and Adjustable. The long front zipper makes getting in and out of these durable snow pants easy.
What We Liked
These straightforward snow pants are water-resistant and warm, perfect for kids who just want to get out onto the slopes. They have a cargo pocket with a velcro closure for easy access. They also have reinforced knees for multiple-season use and adjustable suspenders for finding the perfect fit. Available on Amazon.
Best Style Selection for Girls
Amazon Essentials Girl’s Water-Resistant Snow Bib
Stylish, Functional, Affordable. These bibs come in sizes for girls ages four to twelve. Features include a long front zipper, adjustable suspenders, reinforced knees, and zippered pockets to keep gear safe.
What We Liked
Great colors include an “ombre pink” and a beautiful “navy blue,” among many other great color options. An interior fleece lining adds extra coziness without piling on extra bulk. Shop Today on Amazon.