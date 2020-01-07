Best Body Glide
Best Balm
Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
Effective and Long-lasting. Apply anywhere skin encounters moisture and fabric to prevent irritation and chafing from rubbing. It doesn’t clog pores, so sweat can still escape. The balm is made with all natural plant-derived ingredients.
What We Liked:
It’s vegan-approved, never tested on animals, and suitable for all year round. It’s safe on wetsuits, clothing, and footwear. Get it here.
Best for Women
Body Glide for Her Anti-Chafe Balm
No More Thigh Burn. Do more than just prevent chafing, add moisture to skin with this counterpart to Body Glide. The formula adds vitamins A, B, E, and F (a combo of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and linoleic acid (LA) and holds up in even the most demanding situations.
What We Liked:
Great in the summer to prevent thigh burn, but use it all winter also to add moisture to dry skin in places where fabric may rub. Use it beneath sports bras, under arms, and in skin folds and creases. Get it here.
Best for Feet
Body Glide Foot Anti-Blister Balm
Say Bye to Blisters. Just apply on feet before putting on shoes to prevent blisters from forming. It’s safe for everyday use on toes and heels and even restores moisture to dry and chapped feet.
What We Liked:
There’s no greasy feeling, and it’s long-lasting and effective, even in hot summer months. The original Body Glide formula adds apricot and comfrey leaf for extra protection against blisters. Buy it here.
Most Soothing
Gold Bond Friction Defense
Prevent and Treat. Use Gold Bond before exercise wherever friction occurs against fabric, apply after to soothe sensitive and irritated skin.
What We Liked:
It’s made with gentle, unscented ingredients for use on even sensitive skin. Works well to prevent irritation from both skin/fabric rubbing and skin/skin rubbing. After exercise, reapply to restore moisture to chapped areas. Buy it here.
Best for Fabric Application
Gooch Guard Chamois Cream
Made for Chamois. This cream is unisex and designed for application directly to the fabric in the places where it rubs against sensitive areas of the body. It’s made with safe and all-natural ingredients for all skin types.
What We Liked:
Designed for use on both skin and fabric where it encounters the most delicate places. Perfect for cycling chamois but also for shredders who spend long days on the slopes. Buy it here.