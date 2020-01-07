The winter months drain the moisture from the air, leaving skin dry, cracked, and sensitive. Add in the wind and cold on the mountain, and even a fleece mid-layer can feel like a cheese grater against sensitive skin. Body glide helps to restore moisture to the skin and create a protective barrier where fabric rubs throughout the day, especially from repetitive motion. Thighs, neck, under bra, calves, and wrists are all susceptible to skin irritation from cold, rubbing gear, and fabric. We’ve rounded up some of the best body glide products out there for men, women, and feet (no more ski boot blisters). Balms should be free of irritants, safe to use on sensitive skin, and long-lasting for a whole day on the mountain.

Best Balm

Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm

Effective and Long-lasting. Apply anywhere skin encounters moisture and fabric to prevent irritation and chafing from rubbing. It doesn’t clog pores, so sweat can still escape. The balm is made with all natural plant-derived ingredients.

What We Liked:

It’s vegan-approved, never tested on animals, and suitable for all year round. It’s safe on wetsuits, clothing, and footwear. Get it here.

Best for Women

Body Glide for Her Anti-Chafe Balm

No More Thigh Burn. Do more than just prevent chafing, add moisture to skin with this counterpart to Body Glide. The formula adds vitamins A, B, E, and F (a combo of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and linoleic acid (LA) and holds up in even the most demanding situations.

What We Liked:

Great in the summer to prevent thigh burn, but use it all winter also to add moisture to dry skin in places where fabric may rub. Use it beneath sports bras, under arms, and in skin folds and creases. Get it here.

Best for Feet

Body Glide Foot Anti-Blister Balm

Say Bye to Blisters. Just apply on feet before putting on shoes to prevent blisters from forming. It’s safe for everyday use on toes and heels and even restores moisture to dry and chapped feet.

What We Liked:

There’s no greasy feeling, and it’s long-lasting and effective, even in hot summer months. The original Body Glide formula adds apricot and comfrey leaf for extra protection against blisters. Buy it here.

Most Soothing

Gold Bond Friction Defense

Prevent and Treat. Use Gold Bond before exercise wherever friction occurs against fabric, apply after to soothe sensitive and irritated skin.

What We Liked:

It’s made with gentle, unscented ingredients for use on even sensitive skin. Works well to prevent irritation from both skin/fabric rubbing and skin/skin rubbing. After exercise, reapply to restore moisture to chapped areas. Buy it here.

Best for Fabric Application

Gooch Guard Chamois Cream

Made for Chamois. This cream is unisex and designed for application directly to the fabric in the places where it rubs against sensitive areas of the body. It’s made with safe and all-natural ingredients for all skin types.

What We Liked:

Designed for use on both skin and fabric where it encounters the most delicate places. Perfect for cycling chamois but also for shredders who spend long days on the slopes. Buy it here.