Best Cold Weather Sleeping Solutions

If you’ve ever suffered through a cold, sleepless night while camping, you understand that a warm sleeping bag is essential for an enjoyable night under the stars. Here are three of our favorites that make the grade for exceptional warmth, packability, and value.

Warmest Lightweight Bag

Western Mountaineering UltraLite 20 Degree Sleeping Bag

High-End Warmth and Design That’s Built to Last for Years. The best-in-class warmth of the UltraLite allows you to campout with confidence despite chilly temps.

What We Liked:

Weighing in at 1.86 pounds, the Western Mountaineering UltraLite 20 Degree Sleeping Bag delivers big-time warmth that still packs up small and carries easily. Seventeen ounces of premium 850-fill power down is amazingly lofty and warm. Plus, an excellent draft collar helps seal in the heat. In addition, an ingenious baffle system allows you to reposition the feathers to the underside of the bag when less warmth is needed, making this a 3-season champion that sleeps just as well in the summer as it does in the shoulder seasons. Though it doesn’t pack quite as small as other high-end bags we’ve tried, it’ll still easily fit your pack, and the extra bulk is worth it considering the warmth. Yes, the UltraLite is expensive. But it’s made in the USA with high-quality materials that promise years of first-rate performance on your adventures. Get it here.

Most Packable

Therm-a-Rest Corus 35-Degree Down Backpacking and Camping Quilt

The Warmth of a Sleeping Bag Without the Constraint. The Therm-a-Rest Corus Down Camping Quilt provides a warm, comfortable alternative to traditional sleeping bags and mummies.

What We Liked:

For the minimalist camper or hiker and those who dislike the “all wrapped up” feeling of a mummy bag, the Corus Camping Quilt makes an excellent companion. It brings the heat with 650-fill power, Nikwax-treated, hydrophobic goose down, special reflective seams, full perimeter side baffles, and an insulated toe box. Plus, perimeter snap loops allow for easy attachment to your sleeping pad, air mattress, or other sleep solution. It’s big—80 inches by 52 inches, yet packs down to a surprising ten inches by seven inches and weighs just 24 ounces, so it’s much easier to stuff in your backpack or ruck than a sleeping bag. Not just for backpacking and hiking, either. This down quilt is great for chilly nights inside your RV or cabin, too. Get it today.

Best Value

Kelty Unisex Cosmic 20 Degree Sleeping Bag - Long

Backcountry Specs at a Price That Makes Good Sense. This budget-friendly bag delivers features and performance that outpace its approachable price.

What We Liked:

For the budget-conscious backcountry traveler, the Kelty Cosmic Sleeping Bag offers dependable warmth, durability, and packability at a very approachable price point. The insulation here is essentially an 80/20 blend of 600-fill power down and synthetic material, which earns an EN lower limit temp rating of 19 degrees Fahrenheitplenty warm for most travelers and more than adequate given its price. Plus, there’s a passive neck baffle that helps trap heat and enhance overall warmth. While not as soft and cozy on the inside as higher-end bags, the Kelty Cosmic feels more durable on the outside. And we liked the stash pocket for keeping a phone, flashlight, or headlamp within reach. Though it weighs a bit more and doesn’t pack as small as its higher-priced competitors, the Cosmic delivers features and performance that we consider a bargain at this price. Get it here.