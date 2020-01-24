Best Defogging Goggles

Ski goggles are imperative on the slopes for your eye protection and safety. Wintry conditions provide unique challenges when it comes to your vision on the slopes, often fogging up lenses or blocking sight lines. Lens tint, UV protection, fit, and anti-fogging features all play an important role in your choice of goggles. Three of our top picks can be found below. Keep your line of sight crystal clear when it matters most!

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Best Lens Technology

Oakley Airbrake XL Snow Goggles

Ski Goggles with Prizm Technology. These ski goggles with lens technology provide stellar clear vision all day.

What We Liked:

The Oakley Airbrake XL Snow Goggles come with not one but two incredible lenses. The Switchlock™ technology made the change out of each lens fast and easy. The goggles were a perfect fit over our helmets, and the dual-pane lenses never fogged up. The anti-fogging coating combined with the multiple lens tints provided a perfect view while we were active on the mountainside. Buy them today.

Best Frames

Smith Squad XL Chromapop Snow Goggle

Oversized Frames. These ski goggles with oversized frames accommodate glasses and all helmet sizes.

What We Liked:

These goggles offer a streamlined design that is both comfortable and functional. The Chromapop™ technology gave us fog-free vision to enjoy the beautiful scenery. The microfiber bag allowed us to tuck away our goggles and extra lens safely and securely when not in use. We felt the goggles were comfortable and adjustable, and they offered just the right fit. Get them now.

Best View

Zeal Optics Portal – Frameless Ski & Snowboard Goggles for Men & Women

Polarized Lenses. These ski and snowboard goggles with polarized lenses heighten color, definition, and detail.

What We Liked:

These goggles fit us like a glove. The polarized lens automatically adjusted to the changing elements throughout our day on the slopes, giving us a crystal-clear view of the gorgeous mountain peaks against the wintry skies. The dual sliding rail system simplified the change out of lens and allowed us to easily lock the lens in place. These goggles provided a secure fit and supremely clear vision. Get them here.

