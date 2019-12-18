Best Edge Tuner for Skiing

Ski and snowboard edge tuners offer a quick and easy way to sharpen the side of your gear while at the resort. An edge tuner is especially effective on an icy day where ski and snowboard conditions are not ideal. The compact edge tuner fits into a pocket for a day trip to the slopes and is easy to access at any point. Dual-sided edge tuners feature a more aggressive cut for removing bulk material while a finer side makes final, detailed cuts. The degree of the bevel is separated between casual skiers/snowboarders and more advanced, technical skiers/snowboarders. Have a look at some of our top picks.

Honorable Mention

Dakine Edge Tuner

Quick Double-Pattern Edge Tuner. This sleek ski edge tuner features a double-cut pattern in order to remove more material and return to the slopes quicker. Bevel options on the edge tuner are 0 and 2 degrees. Now you can customize how aggressive of an edge you want on icy slopes.

What We Liked:

The Dakine Edge Tuner is a great resource for icy days on the slope. You need an extra sharp, aggressive edge in order to cut through thick and hardened ice. This tuner will keep you upright and help avoid sliding with two options for edge tuning. The two-sided design allows skiers to apply the double-cut pattern to a set of skies. We found this technique removed a lot of material quickly, and we returned to the slopes faster. The tuner also supports snowboard maintenance. Get it today.

Top Pick

Stage Edge Tuner

Dual-Purpose Ski Edge Tuner. The double-sided edge tuner features a dual-cut file for removing bulk material. The other side of the tuner offers a straight cut for fine tuning after removing the bulk. Bevel degrees range from 0 degrees (recreation) to 2 degrees (ski advance).

What We Liked:

The Stage Edge Tuner is our top pick, though the other two products on this list are impressive. What separates this one from the other products is its ergonomic design. The ski tool has the ability to apply a responsive 88 degree bevel to a ski edge, or a more forgiving 90 degree bevel. The lightweight and compact edge tuner makes it easy to pack with you for a day on the slopes and those necessary midday adjustments. It has a fantastic reputation among skiers and snowboarders, as it quickly sharpens side edges with minimal effort. Once you are finished, you can put it back into your pocket without any hindrance. The product dimensions of the edge tuner are only 3.75 x 2.25”. Get it here.

Budget-Friendly

WSD Edge Beveler

Ski Like a Pro for Less. The edge beveler is compatible with skis and snowboards, and it offers 88/90 bevels based on the level of skiing performance. Its rough side scrapes off defects, while the smooth side of the blade removes material for creating a fine edge. It’s compact, easy to use, and affordable.

What We Liked:

The WSD Edge Beveler is a ski and snowboard tuner that many recreationists depend on for its reliability. It sharpens the edges of skis and snowboards with an ergonomic design. It fits into your pocket just like the Stage Edge Tuner. The dual-sides include a standard rough edge for removing bulk material and a second edge for fine cuts. We found it incredibly easy to use with an arrow indicating the filing direction. We felt like pros on the slopes. To boot, this is one of the most affordable ski edge tuners on the market. Get it today.