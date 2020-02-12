Best Fire Pokers

If you’re lucky enough to have a fireplace in your home, you know that starting, maintaining, and cleaning up after a fire can be made significantly easier when you have the right tools. A fireplace poker is one of the most essential: it’s that fireproof rod you use to push, position, rake, and rearrange the logs in your fireplace. With it, you can keep the fire roaring without burning yourself in the process. Other common tools include a shovel, tongs, and a broom, and many sets will feature these three tools plus a poker and sturdy stand to hold them all together. To help you find the best fireplace tools, we’ve pulled together a few great options to get you started. Keep reading for our top fire pokers and more.

Most Styles

Amagabeli Garden & Home 5 Pcs Fireplace Tools Set

Three Unique Options. Available in black, bronze, and golden, this five-piece set from Amagabeli Garden & Home offers the widest variety of styles of any of the options on our list.

What We Liked:

This set from Amagabeli measures 31 inches high and includes a stand, broom, shovel, tongs, and fire poker. We appreciated this convenient set of essentials that came in a variety of styles to suit a range of preferences. It looked great with all of our testers' home décor. There’s something here for everyone. Get it today.

Simple Design

ComfyHome Fireplace Tools

Sleek and Minimal. Featuring a modern four-leg stand and four tools in a simpler design, this set from ComfyHome is a great choice for those who want to steer clear of ornate designs and instead prefer a lower-profile set of basic tools.

What We Liked:

This five-piece set from ComfyHome measures just under 32 inches tall and features a one-year warranty. It’s ideal for those who want the added peace of mind before investing in a more elaborate set. It’s also great for those who prefer minimalism over intricate and even flashy design. Keep it simple and modern with this pick. Buy it here.

Best on a Budget

Rocky Mountain Goods Long Fireplace Poker

Affordable Poker. As the only option on our list that’s not a set, this Rocky Mountain Goods poker is the most affordable choice here, so it’s a great pick for those who want to grab just one essential tool, rather than investing in a bulkier set.

What We Liked:

This poker from Rocky Mountain Goods measures 27 inches long and is made of heavy-duty steel with a rust-resistant finish. It’s long enough for easily moving logs, and it’s equipped for both indoor and outdoor use—in the fireplace or fire pit. We also recommend this one if you’re looking to replace your older poker that’s seen better days. Get it here.

Best Value

Pinty 5 Pieces Rustic Fireplace Tools Set

Budget-Friendly Essentials. Featuring four tools and a sturdy stand for a great price, this set from Pinty stands out as the best value set on our list.

What We Liked:

Boasting five pieces in a stylish design, this budget-friendly set from Pinty also brings the added benefit of being easy to assemble. The product promises a five-minute setup right out of the box. We found this to be true. We were able to get to all the fireside fun and maintenance in no time. Get it here.