The Best Hand and Foot Warmers

On those painfully cold ski days, hand and foot warmers can make a world of difference—they allow us to feel warm and toasty instead of freezing our fingers and toes off on the lift. Whether you’re skiing, climbing, camping, or hiking, having a few of these warmers on-hand can be a lifesaver. So, we’ve pulled together five great options for hand and foot warmers to help you find great relief during your next cold-weather adventure. To narrow it down, you’ll want to pay attention to how long the heat lasts, what area of the body warmers are intended for, how many come in a pack, and whether they’re single-use or reusable.
Best Single Use Foot Warmers

HeatMax HotHands Toasti Toes Foot Warmer

HeatMax HotHands Toasti Toes Foot Warmer

Warm Your Toes. Offering up to eight hours of warmth in an ultra-thin design with a rounded toe, these HeatMax HotHands Toasti Toes Foot Warmers are an excellent option for added warmth for feet and toes.

What We Liked

Designed to fit comfortably in boots and shoes with their rounded toe shape, these foot warmers deliver up to eight hours of heat to keep your feet warm and toasty. If you tend to get numb toes on the lift and you’re eager for more warmth, these might be a game-changer. Buy a Box on Amazon Today.

Most Trusted Hand Warmers

HotHands Hand Warmers

HotHands Hand Warmers

HotHands Hand Warmers

Reliable and Convenient. One of the most trusted, single-use hand warmers on the market, the HotHands Hand Warmers are a reliable choice providing up to 10 hours of heat.

What We Liked

Heating up in just 15-30 minutes and providing heat for up to 10 hours, the HotHands Hand Warmers promise to keep your hands toasty on the coldest days. Measuring just three and a half by two inches, these reliable warmers fit easily inside your ski gloves or jacket pocket for convenient use.  Buy Today.

Best Reusable Hand Warmers

HotSnapZ Hand Warmers Reusable Round & Pocket Warmers

HotSnapZ Hand Warmers Reusable Round & Pocket Warmers

HotSnapZ Hand Warmers Reusable Round & Pocket Warmers

Less Waste. As one of the only reusable hand warmers, these HotSnapZ Hand Warmers are perfect for those looking for a more environmentally-friendly option.

What We Liked

These HotSnapZ Hand Warmers come with four round hand warmers and four pocket-sized hand warmers to fit well in either gloves or pockets. While these do not generate heat for as long as the other warmers here, their reusability makes them stand out as a great pick for those who don’t want to rely on single-use products.  Get Yours Today on Amazon. 

 Best Small Supply Hand Warmers

Grabber Handwarmer 10 Pack

Grabber Handwarmer 10 Pack

Grabber Handwarmer 10 Pack

10 Pairs per Pack. Coming with 10 pairs per pack, these Grabber hand warmers provide up to seven hours of heat in a portable pack great for small groups.

What We Liked

Heating up in about 15-30 minutes and providing up to seven hours of warmth, Grabber Handwarmers come in a manageable 10-pack. Since all of these warmers tend to work best when used long before their expiration date, the 10-pack is convenient for small groups or short trips when you need a portable small supply.  Warm-up on Amazon.

Long-Lasting Single Use Hand Warmers

HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers

HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers

HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers

Up to 18 Hours of Heat. Boasting up to 18 hours of heat in a compact size, the HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers provide the longest-lasting heat of any hand warmers here.

What We Liked

For those extra long days outside—like that cold stretch during a backpacking trip—these HotHands Super Warmers are the ideal choice, as they promise almost twice as many hours of heat as the other warmers on our list. Buy 2 to 80 packs on Amazon. 

