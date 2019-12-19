Best Hydration Packs

Staying hydrated for extended adventures and fast-paced activities requires more than just a water bottle. You need a hydration pack for constant hydration during serious exercise and intense journeys. These packs are convenient, and you don’t have to break stride for the replenishing drink you need. Here are three hydration backpacks we recommend for keeping your water cool, your body comfortable, and your budget intact.

Most Insulated

Hydro Flask 10L Hydration Backpack

Keeps You Cool and Refreshed. Even when the heat is on, the Hydro Flask keeps your drinking water ice cold and your energy levels high.

What We Liked:

Hydration packs are easily the best solution for staying hydrated while on the go for extended periods. But it doesn’t take long—especially in hot, steamy conditions—for your water to lose its cool. The Hydro Flask solves that dilemma with its revolutionary Cold Flow System that’s specially design to prevent heat transfer and keep your water cold and refreshing for hours. Sounds like a gimmick, right? Nope. It works. The key factors here are smartly engineered back panels that create space between you and the pack, allowing airflow. Plus, a specially insulated sweat-proof reservoir and insulated reservoir sleeve. The downside? This pack is heavier to carry, and it’s not as budget-friendly as others. But after an hour or two of adventuring on a super-hot day, we didn’t sweat the extra cost or the extra weight. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Smartest Design

Osprey Packs Raptor 14 Hydration Pack

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tailored for the Road Less Traveled. The Osprey Raptor 14 offers hydration and smart storage in a sleek, comfortable design that fits like a glove.

What We Liked:

Some packs can feel cumbersome and unwieldly when you’re actively on the move. Not this one. With its sleek, body-hugging design, the Osprey Raptor 14 feels like it was made especially for you. We credit the BioStretch harness and AirMesh hipbelt, which both provide firm yet comfortable support and stability. Plus, this pack has uniquely designed baffles inside the reservoir that help prevent annoying sloshing when traveling at high speeds. But our favorite thing about this pack is the smart design. We appreciated the strategically positioned pockets, including a mesh front stash pocket; zippered, scratch-free sunglasses pocket; and zippered hipbelt pockets. Not to mention, the LidLock helmet attachment and blinker light attachment strap. Finally, we valued the removable, rollout tool pouch that held essential tools well-organized and ready for repairs. Get it today.

Best Value

CamelBak M.U.L.E. Mountain Biking Hydration Pack

Plenty of Room, Plenty to Love. The durable, highly functional CamelBak M.U.L.E. delivers the perfect blend of capacity, convenience, and affordability.

What We Liked:

As an all-purpose pack for mountain biking and other outdoor activities, it’s tough to beat the CamelBak M.U.L.E. It delivers on several fronts. First and foremost, it features a very capable hydration system built around the Crux reservoir, which is easy to fill and, combined with the Big Bite valve, delivers 20% more water with every sip—a difference you’ll notice. Plus, its magnetic tube-trap snaps into place without a fuss, allowing you to stay focused on what’s ahead. What really makes this pack an all-purpose winner is its storage capacity. Multiple compartments, including a large main compartment, provide simple, effective storage for all day hikes and rides. There’s plenty of room for extra layers, tools, electronic devices, keys, wallets, sunglasses, and more. Bottom line? The M.U.L.E. will keep you well-hydrated and well-supplied, all for a very reasonable price. Buy it here.