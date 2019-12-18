Best Insulated Outerwear for Women

Even on the sunniest day, you still want to wear a waterproof outerwear jacket on the slopes. Good outerwear is breathable and waterproof, and most have vents to prevent you from overheating on mild winter days of skiing. On cold days, outerwear pairs with a base and mid-layer, with advanced insulating technology that uses synthetic fabrics to keep core heat in. What should you look for in outerwear, though? We say pockets, ones within easy reach to keep track of a cell phone, a ski pass, and your goggles. We also say snow skirts that keep snow out and heat in by zipping or snapping tightly around the waist. When shopping for insulated outerwear, be sure it’s waterproof, ventilated, and has key features important to you. Read on to see our top picks.

Best Overall

Obermeyer Womens Double Dare

High Tech Warmth.This insulated jacket uses high performance fabrics that HydroBlock prime to keep water out while staying breathable. It’s made with four-way stretch construction so you can move freely on the mountain and stay warm with the 3M Thinsulate Platinum Insulation.

What We Liked:

The Obermeyer jacket seems like it’s made in a laboratory with high-tech fabrics designed for warmth, breathability, and mobility. They go the extra mile to seal the seams with waterproof tape so snowmelt can’t get through. It includes Recco Rescue Reflector for skiing in the backcountry, as well as a snap-away snow skirt to keep snow out. And on the coldest days, it keeps core warmth from escaping. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Eco-Conscious

Picture Organic Mineral Snow Jacket

Recycled and Organic Material. This jacket uses DryPlay 10K Membrane and zippered armpit vents to keep you dry while maintaining breathability. You stay warm with Thermal STD 80 GRS Insulation, a quilted upper body, and a stretch snow skirt. It’s available in XS-XL for the perfect fit.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

The company believes in making environmentally conscious choices and is eliminating the use of fossil fuels in the production of their products. They don’t skimp on quality, though. You’ll get no-leak seams, wrist gaiters, and 2 layers of slub fabric. Get one today.

Best Insulation

686 Women’s GLCR Thermagraph Jacket

Body Mapping Insulation System. Made with 80g hyper-fresh poly fill, there are zones of insulation and ventilation to make an ultra-lightweight but very warm outer layer. Comes with a hood and zip-off snow skirt and is available in sizes XS-L.

What We Liked:

It’s lightweight enough (thermal rating of 5/10) to accommodate multiple layers underneath, so it adapts easily to all conditions on the mountain. We appreciated that kind of versatility. To boot, there are multiple vents for breathability and easily accessible pockets for goggles, ski passes, and a headphone adapted audio pocket. Buy it here.