The Best Insulated Overalls

Overalls are the uniform of the rugged, hard-working man. Whether it’s fit, price, or style, there’s a pair of insulated bib overalls out there that offer exactly what you’re looking for. Here are our top three choices for you to consider the next time you’re in the market for bib overalls to wear in the workplace.

Most Durable

Carhartt Quilt Lined Overalls

Legendary Quality. These quilt-lined overalls offer great quality and durability that will last.

What We Liked

Lined with black and red checkered quilt for ultimate comfort, these overalls are made with rugged, 100 percent cotton duck fabric. These bibs feature zip-to-hip leg openings and snap closures to accommodate knee pads. Great for keeping warm in wet or snowy conditions. Our biggest complaint: sizing for these overalls runs a bit larger than your typical pant size. The length runs long, but the waist is true to size. As a general rule of thumb, size up in the waist, and size down in the length. Buy Today on Amazon.

Warmest Bibs

Carhartt Men’s Arctic Duck Bib Overalls

High-Quality and Heavy-Duty Performance. These bib overalls are made with exceptional quality, allowing them to perform on the toughest job sites.

What We Liked.

Perfect for keeping you warm on the job site. These overalls are made with 12-ounce, 100 percent cotton duck fabric and are lined with arctic-weight nylon. Perfect for all lines of work, these overalls have a zipper fly, multiple tool and utility pockets, a hammer loop, legs that zip up to the knee, and protective wind flaps. No matter the job, these overalls will accommodate your needs. Like our other Carhartt choice on the list, it’s best to size up in the waist and size down for length. This will give you enough room for layering pants, shirts, or sweaters. Buy Now.

Best on a Budget

Dickies Sanded Duck Bib Overalls

Warm and Comfortable. These Dickies overalls are warm and comfortable, offering a reliable option for those who need tough overalls to wear on the job, at a good price.

What We Liked

These 8.5-ounce, sanded duck fabric overalls are light and strong, allowing for easy movement and comfort. These overalls come with plenty of pockets, and when sized properly, you’ll have enough room to wear multiple layers underneath. The zip-to-knee function makes it super easy to remove your boots, and the double-needle reinforced seams were designed for top-notch durability. These overalls are sure to last. Our biggest complaint is the buttons: they’re not made with the toughest design. Pick up a pair today on Amazon.