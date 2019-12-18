Best IPX8 Waterproof Phone Cases

We love taking our phone to the slopes, or on the beach, but the problem is keeping that $300 piece of glass and plastic dry...and working. Good news. For a small investment, you can protect your phone, store your wallet or money, and most importantly keep your piece of mind. We've rounded up a few good IPX8 (read: tough) certified phone cases for you so you can swim with the fishes, or drop your phone in 12 inches of fresh pow without a worry. IPX ratings go from 0 to 9 (0 has no protection from water, 9 is for high pressure and temperature liquids) so the ones we feature here should all do the job.

Best All-Around Design

Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case

Keep Your Smartphone Dry. This IPX8 certified waterproof phone case can go deep.

What we Liked

The Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case features a simple design that will keep your smartphone safe and protected. The IPX8 certified waterproof pouch is submersible up to 100 feet and supports all phones (iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel, etc.). It even lets you text, snap, or gram through the clear cover and because it's transparent both front and back, your camera won't get blocked (#selfie!). It's easy to open through two latches at top of the pouch and comes with an adjustable lanyard that's detachable. Sold in three different colors (packs of two), this case sports a a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 12-month warranty. Get Yours Today!

Best Underwater Photos

Mpow 097 Universal Waterproof Case

Great Underwater Photos. The Mpow was born to swim (and shoot.)

What We Liked

The Mpow 097 Case is also IPX8 certified and is great for swimmers, scuba, surfers, and divers not reaching super deep depths. Compatible iPhones, Samsung, HTC, and Google Pixel phones and you might consider using this case with an Otter Box for some added protection. You can operate the phone through the case and cover does not block the camera. A simple snap and lock mechanism makes it easy to open or close but it does require two hands. Available on Amazon.

Great Value

JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch

Functional, and Fun. Good quality cases don't have to be boring. Two Pack!

What We Liked

There are a number of good phone cases on the market, and most have similar functionality. The JOTO pouch is a good quality case at a better price. The IPX8 rating on this case lets you go down past 1 meter, its clear on both sides, and will fit phones up to 6.8" from corner to corner. It comes with a comfortable neck strap and its sold in a two-pack. Get yours on Amazon today.