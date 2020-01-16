Best Men’s Body Washes

After a hard workout, run, or just as a part of your morning ritual, the right body wash will let you start every day feeling fresh, clean, and ready for anything. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money to make it happen. Like most bath and body products, there are many to choose from, and you’d have to spend weeks in the shower to try them all. To save you the time, trouble, and skin-shriveling consequences, we’ve put together this list that includes washes for sensitive skin, for those with environmentally conscious folk, and people that just want a good deal.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Puracy Natural Shower Gel, Bergamot & Sandalwood

Clean Rinse, Great Smell. Ready for a more natural approach to getting clean? Puracy Natural Shower Gel is plant-based and all-natural, and it smells amazing.

What We Liked

With Puracy Natural Shower Gel, the list of things it doesn't contain is much longer than the list of things it does. This all-natural formula is plant-derived, non-toxic, hypoallergenic, vegan, gluten-free, biodegradable, certified cruelty-free, and made in the USA. Lathers up nicely, washes away completely and smells like a dream. What's not to like? Nothing. We love it.

Best Value

NIVEA Men DEEP Active Clean Body Wash - 8-hour Fresh Scent with Natural Charcoal

Three-Pack that Won't Break the Bank. Why pay more? Nivea Men DEEP Active Clean delivers an invigorating shower experience and long-lasting fresh scent at an unbeatable price.

What We Liked

We've paid a little and we've paid a lot for body wash, but truth be told, if you did a blind sniff-and-scrub test with this stuff, you'd never guess it was such a bargain. Its clean, fresh scent is lightly fragrant, yet lasts a long time. Plus, it lathers nicely and cleans well. Gentle on sensitive skin, too. All at a great price!

Freshest Scent

Dove Men+Care Body Wash, Clean Comfort

Ultra-Fresh Scent. Dove Men+Care Body Wash lets you keep that just-showered feeling all day long.

What We Liked

If you like to smell good all the time (and who doesn't?) we suggest adding Dove+Men Clean Comfort to your everyday shower routine. The scent is decidedly fresh without being overpowering, and the hydrating benefits are real. This soap won't dry out your skin; instead, it actually leaves your skin feeling softer and healthier.

Best Moisturizing Wash

Dove Body Wash Pump, Deep Moisture

Dove Body Wash Pump, Deep Moisture

34oz of Softer Skin. No time for lotion? No problem. Dove Deep Moisture hydrates while it cleans for noticeably softer skin.

What We Liked

We love the wash-and-go convenience of Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash. What man has extra time to slather on lotion? Add this stuff to your daily routine and enjoy the hydrating benefits of lotion without the greasy mess. It contains something called NutriumMositure, which is a blend of natural skin nutrients and moisturizers. We don’t mind the fancy name they came up for it; we just know it works.

Most Natural Formula

BOTANIC HEARTH Tea Tree Body Wash

100% Pure and Natural. This plant-based body wash smells great and can help prevent athlete’s foot, jock itch, and even toenail fungus.

What We Liked

For a kinder, gentler body wash, we recommend BOTANIC HEARTH Tea Tree Body Wash. It's an all-natural, paraben-free, plant-based formula that contains 100 percent natural Tea Tree Oil, Sea Buckthorn Oil, and Peppermint oil. These rejuvenating ingredients are gentle on the skin and can actually help prevent and relieve irritating skin conditions and fungus

