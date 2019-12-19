Many men lead active lifestyles that include working hard, dirty jobs, and sometimes participating in rather demanding hobbies. If this is you, you probably need a tough and durable set of men’s briefs to hold up to such a grind. The best multipacks bring you comfort, variety, and great value. Check out some of the best men’s briefs multipacks from leading brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gildan. Here are our top three picks.

Most Stylish

Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics

Fashionable and Colorful. These men’s briefs are sold in a pack of four - either in one color or multi-color. Their 100% cotton design is updated with an elastic waistband for improved fit, and they’re sold in four different sizes.

What We Liked:

Calvin Klein is a very well-known, stylish brand. For us, the product lives up to the name. The 100% cotton men’s briefs are sold in a 4-pack for a wonderful deal. The briefs present the usual openings, and they feel soft and breathable. You'll be able to withstand a day doing everything from working out to lounging around the home. The garments are machine washable and are available in sizes S-XL. Get them today.

Most Comfortable

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Underwear

Cozy Men’s Briefs. Tommy Hilfiger incorporates its trademark design in this 4-pack. The100% cotton men’s briefs are sold in a variety of colors and sizes. Comfort is the name of the game.

What We Liked:

Tommy Hilfiger is another leading designer when it comes to men’s attire. The Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Underwear keeps with the tradition of the brand, offering a classy American design. The 100% cotton men’s briefs feature a hook and eye closure. The 4-packs are available in a number of different colors, including traditional and more bold color schemes. A multi-color pack will give you a different option for each day of the week. The men’s briefs are machine washable and easy to clean. The durable design held up for us, over repeated use - even in work settings. And the all-day comfort level is on point in our book. Buy them now.

Most Durable

Gildan Men’s Briefs

Produced with 100% American Cotton. Gildan only uses American cotton and environmentally-friendly products to produce its underwear. These 100% cotton men’s briefs are sold in 4-, 5-, or 6-packs.

What We Liked:

Gildan produces really dependable men’s underwear. The brand is active in environmentally-friendly objectives which is a bonus for us. The men’s briefs are sold in a 4-pack. But unlike the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein 4-packs, shoppers only have the option of selecting between traditional colors (white, black, and grey). The 100% cotton underwear features a pull-on closure and is machine washable. The material is also moisture wicking in order to keep you dry and comfortable. The waistband is, indeed, non-binding and cozy. We highly recommend this quality brief. Get them now.