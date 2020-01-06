Best Midweight Crewneck Shirts for Men

A midweight long-sleeved crewneck shirt is perfect for chilly days. These shirts can be worn by themselves or can provide the ideal base layer on colder days. These men’s shirts are functional and stylish yet casual. You can dress some of them up with slacks if going to a casual restaurant, or pair them with jeans or athletic pants when running errands or exercising outside. The hardest part is deciding which midweight crewneck shirt is the right design for you. Here is a brief review of our favorites so you can find the midweight shirt that fits you and your lifestyle.

Best Double-Layer Thermal Shirt

Duofold Men’s Midweight Wicking Crew Neck Top

Light Double-Layer Fabric. This comfortable midweight double-layer thermal shirt protects you from the cold but feels like you are wearing only one layer.

What We Liked:

This double-layer thermal helps keep you warm in the cold weather and fits comfortably even when layering other clothes or coats. It locks in heat and wicks away moisture with its moisture management technology, so you stay dry. This soft shirt is made from a cotton-polyester blend. It is tag-free and has flatlock seams to keep you comfortable. It comes in size small to XX-Large. We liked that this all-purpose thermal shirt provides the warmth of a double-layer shirt with the comfort of a single-layer and is designed to be comfortable to wear for long periods. Buy it here.

Most Classic Thermal

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Classic Midweight Waffle Thermal Underwear Crew Top

Midweight Waffle You Know and Trust. This midweight thermal shirt has the classic styling details of a waffle thermal shirt that will keep you toasty when the weather turns chilly.

What We Liked:

This classic midweight thermal shirt with spandex cuffs is designed to fit snuggly to keep the cold air out. It makes a comfortable base layer for chilly days. The material is soft yet durable, and it’s designed for comfort with a tag-free label and flatlock seams. Sizes range from small to 5X-large. We liked that this midweight shirt provides the classic thermal waffle look but with modern touches, such as soft, moisture-wicking material. Buy it today.

Best Arm Fit

Carhartt Men’s Force Midweight Classic Thermal Base Layer Long Sleeve Shirt

Thermal with Thumb Loops. This midweight thermal base layer shirt keeps you warm and comes with concealed thumb loops to keep your sleeves in place.

What We Liked:

This midweight thermal shirt is made with the classic waffle design to lock in heat, but the Rugged Flex technology ensures it moves comfortably with you. The snug fit keeps you warm, but it also comes with wicking treatment to keep you dry. These shirts are made from polyester and fight odors with anti-odor. They have a tag-free label and flatlock seams to enhance your comfort. Sizes range from small to 4X-Large, including some sizes for taller men. We liked that this rugged thermal base layer shirt is designed with thumb loops to keep your sleeves in place. If you’re active, you’ll love this pick. Buy it now.