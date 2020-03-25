Best Moisture Wicking Shirts

Moisture wicking clothing is essential for any situation where you’re sweating or you could get cold. Fibers draw moisture away from the body, leaving your skin cool and dry, and fast-drying technology keeps you comfortable. For both men and women, moisture wicking shirts can also offer odor and stain resistance. You’ll end workouts feeling stronger and be able to spend more time outdoors in the summer. In the winter, use as a base layer to avoid having your body temperature dragged down by wet cotton clothes. Check out some of our best picks for moisture wicking shirts for both men and women.

Best Year-Round

BALEAF Men’s Long Sleeve High-Performance Shirt

Sun and Rash Guard Protection. This 100% polyester men’s long-sleeve shirt offers sun protection up to UPF 50+.

What We Liked

Since there’s nothing worse than difficult-to-wash clothes, we appreciate this machine-washable poly shirt that is also dryer-safe. Plus, it’s breathable and quick-drying which keeps you from overheating on hot days, even with the long sleeves. It’s great for summer or winter and the flat-lock seams and tag-free design prevent chafing and irritation. Available on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Short Sleeve

Under Armor Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Great Natural Feel. The moisture wicking fabric is 100% polyester and dries super-fast. The shirt features a streamlined silhouette and a brand-new shaped hem.

What We Liked

Under Armour’s trademark, super-soft fabric is gentle against sensitive skin, even during intense workouts. The shirt comes in 15 sizes and dozens of colors, so you don’t have to compromise your personal style just to don quality performance wear. Buy Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Women's V-Neck

Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack T-Shirt

Designed to Move. They designed these polyester/spandex blend shirts to move with you. They feature a V-neck for added breathability and freedom of movement.

What We Liked

The forgiving fit layers with yoga pants and other workout gear without hugging or binding in unflattering areas. We love that they come in a two-pack with six sizes and plenty of colors that’ll look great at the gym or on a weekend trip to a farmers’ market. Shop on Amazon.

Best Slim Fit

Gildan Men’s DryBlend Workwear

Taped Seams for Durability. The cotton/polyester dry-blend fabric provides excellent moisture-wicking.

What We Liked

The shirt uses odor-control technology, so you not only look cool and dry but also smell that way, even at the end of a long, sweltering day. It comes in dark neutral colors and two high-visibility safety colors, which makes it great for cycling or just standing out in a crowd. Besides taped seams, the shirt uses a tubular design that eliminates torque while moving around. Get Yours Today.

Best Value

Hanes Men’s 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Crewneck Undershirt

Adaptive Technology. The rayon/polyester shirts in this five-pack use X-temp technology that adapts to your body temperature during activity.

What We Liked

The crew neck is breathable and lies flat against the skin, even after frequent washing. While they’re constructed to be durable, they’re still lightweight enough to use as an undershirt. Hanes provides a great value selling these great shirts in packs of 5 so grab yourself some today at Amazon.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.