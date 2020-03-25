Best Moisture Wicking Shirts
Best Year-Round
BALEAF Men’s Long Sleeve High-Performance Shirt
Sun and Rash Guard Protection. This 100% polyester men’s long-sleeve shirt offers sun protection up to UPF 50+.
What We Liked
Since there’s nothing worse than difficult-to-wash clothes, we appreciate this machine-washable poly shirt that is also dryer-safe. Plus, it’s breathable and quick-drying which keeps you from overheating on hot days, even with the long sleeves. It’s great for summer or winter and the flat-lock seams and tag-free design prevent chafing and irritation. Available on Amazon.
Best Short Sleeve
Under Armor Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Great Natural Feel. The moisture wicking fabric is 100% polyester and dries super-fast. The shirt features a streamlined silhouette and a brand-new shaped hem.
What We Liked
Under Armour’s trademark, super-soft fabric is gentle against sensitive skin, even during intense workouts. The shirt comes in 15 sizes and dozens of colors, so you don’t have to compromise your personal style just to don quality performance wear. Buy Today.
Best Women's V-Neck
Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack T-Shirt
Designed to Move. They designed these polyester/spandex blend shirts to move with you. They feature a V-neck for added breathability and freedom of movement.
What We Liked
The forgiving fit layers with yoga pants and other workout gear without hugging or binding in unflattering areas. We love that they come in a two-pack with six sizes and plenty of colors that’ll look great at the gym or on a weekend trip to a farmers’ market. Shop on Amazon.
Best Slim Fit
Gildan Men’s DryBlend Workwear
Taped Seams for Durability. The cotton/polyester dry-blend fabric provides excellent moisture-wicking.
What We Liked
The shirt uses odor-control technology, so you not only look cool and dry but also smell that way, even at the end of a long, sweltering day. It comes in dark neutral colors and two high-visibility safety colors, which makes it great for cycling or just standing out in a crowd. Besides taped seams, the shirt uses a tubular design that eliminates torque while moving around. Get Yours Today.
Best Value
Hanes Men’s 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Crewneck Undershirt
Adaptive Technology. The rayon/polyester shirts in this five-pack use X-temp technology that adapts to your body temperature during activity.
What We Liked
The crew neck is breathable and lies flat against the skin, even after frequent washing. While they’re constructed to be durable, they’re still lightweight enough to use as an undershirt. Hanes provides a great value selling these great shirts in packs of 5 so grab yourself some today at Amazon.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.